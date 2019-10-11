Bethlehem Academy’s Cardinals brought their winter coats out of storage to battle the Friday’s cold weather and celebrate their homecoming with their annual parade. Students and staff bundled up to share their Cardinal pride with the local community.
spotlight
GALLERY: Cold fingers and toes, but Cardinals homecoming parade flies on
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff asks for help in finding wanted fugitive
- Two local men charged with meth sale, other drug violations
- ‘He was my dad’ - Family mourns the loss of John “Bamma” McGuire
- Firefighters honor duo for life-saving efforts
- Judge affirms arbitrator's decision endorsing deputy's demotion
- Six women, more than 200 years experience combined
- Ex-prison guard faces sex charge
- Scott B. Budin
- Remains of Owatonna man missing since February found, three arrested
- Richard J. Reed
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
Around the Web
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.