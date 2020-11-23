Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced dramatic last-minute changes, Infants Remembered in Silence will continue holding its largest annual fundraiser.
After 14 months of planning, IRIS announced it would switch its 12th annual Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving Day, to an entirely virtual format in wake of Gov. Tim Walz's executive order that put strict limits on in-person gatherings. According to IRIS Executive Director Diana Kelley, approximately 750 people have registered for the event. While still sizable, Kelley noted that Turkey Trot attendance is often double that.
A virtual option has been part of the Trot for five years, and Kelley said that numerous individuals had asked to switch their registration from in-person to virtual due to COVID concerns even before the governor’s order.
Instead of at the Faribault Middle School, in-person check-in will now be held at the IRIS office from noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, using a curbside pickup format. “Swag bags” can also be picked up from the IRIS office from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day next week.
Events will once again include a 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, Tot Trot and Gobble Wobble. However, without any in-person event, there will no longer be any timed component, with prizes instead drawn the week of Nov. 30.
With the virtual format will come flexibility. While runners are free to complete their run on a day other than Thanksgiving and the IRIS website will include a map of the traditional route, they also have the option to run when they wish.
Wide reach
A local nonprofit with a wide reach, IRIS provides a variety of resources for grieving families who have suffered a miscarriage or loss of an infant loss, including support groups and bereavement packages that are delivered to area hospitals and funeral homes. With just two paid staffers, IRIS’s real strength lies in its strong cohort of more than 300 volunteers who traditionally deliver more than 500 care packages a year, mostly to families in Dodge, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
While it primarily offers services locally, Kelley always takes care to note that IRIS has a substantial international following. The IRIS website —irisremembers.com — has been visited more than 500,000 times by viewers in 217 countries, and translated into 220 languages.
Amid the pandemic, Kelley said that IRIS has gotten substantially more calls from grieving parents than normal. At the same time, donations have been down and many regularly scheduled events have had to be cancelled or switched to a virtual format. Among those events which have been switched to a virtual format is IRIS’s upcoming holiday service. For years, the candle-lighting service of remembrance has been held at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in December.
That tradition will continue this year, just not in-person. Due to the pandemic, Shattuck-St. Mary’s staff felt it would not be feasible to have any in-person component, so the service will be livestreamed with the rector presiding from the chapel. Kelley expressed optimism that the virtual format could benefit families who live too far from Faribault to be able to attend in person.
The transition to a virtual format hasn’t been easy for IRIS. Support groups for grieving parents were cancelled for a time because families had a difficult time adjusting to the format, though they’ve since returned.
While donations from individuals have dropped, local businesses have helped to make up some of the gap, said IRIS volunteer Jackie Slama.
Laura O’Connor lost a child in 2012 and relied heavily on support from IRIS. Since then, she’s worked hard to support IRIS and currently sits on the Turkey Trot committee.
“I’ve experienced that loss, and IRIS has always been there for me,” she said.
O’Connor completed the Trot two weeks ago with friends. While the year has been a challenge for IRIS, and made her efforts to encourage friends and family to give much harder, she said the key has been to stay flexible.
“Be flexible and adaptive — that’s kind of the motto for 2020,” she said. “We’ve had to pay a lot of attention to guidelines that are coming out, and get the word out to everybody the best that we can.”