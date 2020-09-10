A new addition to Bethlehem Academy will give area students a firsthand experience with plants like nothing that's been offered before.
Located on the south side of the school grounds, the 24-by-32-foot educational greenhouse has been a work in progress for the past two years, and construction wrapped up at the end of August. Since a few finishing touches remain, students haven’t begun working inside the greenhouse just yet.
The Plant Science class for high school students will be the primary greenhouse keepers, but ag students as young as sixth-grade will also have access. BA partners with Faribault High School for a number of ag classes as well as the FFA program, so those students will have utilize the greenhouse as well.
In Minnesota, BA is the only Catholic School to offer the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Program, which weaves principles of science, technology, engineering and math into the topic of agriculture. Open to high school students throughout Faribault, the program gives students hands-on experience with plants, animals, natural resources and agricultural mechanics. Students also have opportunities to learn about career and post-secondary pathways in agriculture through the program.
BA hosted a greenhouse christening Wednesday to celebrate the new greenhouse and give financial contributors a tour of the project they helped fund. Fifteen companies and organizations donated to the greenhouse installation and eight local companies teamed up for the construction. Representatives of these entities gathered with members of the BA Agriculture Sciences Committee, Board of Directors, staff, and students in the Ag Science program and FFA club for the christening.
As the rain poured outdoors, guests congregated in the BA gymnasium to hear an introduction from BA President/Principal Mindy Reeder and a brief history of the greenhouse by Pat DeGrood, a member of the BA Board of Directors and chair of the BA Ag Committee. DeGrood explained that the Plant Science program needed "something else for the next process," and that's where the greenhouse came in. He listed the names of donors and the construction team and said, "It's all of you that are here today that made this program a success."
Casi Story, BA's new ag teacher, expressed excitement for the opportunities the greenhouse will create for Faribault's youth.
“The greenhouse I think is going to be such an amazing addition to the school’s ag program,” she said.
Although the student count for the ag program is small, Story said it’s only getting started. In her five years teaching ag, she said the students who take the greatest interest in the greenhouse are the ones teachers would least expect to do so.
BA students Karlie DeGrood and JJ Malecha also shared their thoughts about the new greenhouse before the group ventured outside to tour the structure.
“I’m super, super excited for the greenhouse this year,” DeGrood said. “We already started harvesting seeds.”
JJ Malecha, a first-year ag student in the plant science class, added: “Seeing there was a greenhouse being built my senior year, I figured I should take the opportunity to learn something new.”
Outside, Fr. Brandon Theisen of Divine Mercy Catholic Church gave a blessed greenhouse and christened it with holy water before guests took a closer look.