]A Faribault man charged in connection with a spate of 2019 Rice County burglaries was placed on probation for up to five years Thursday after pleading guilty to seven felonies and a pair of misdemeanors.
Austin Steven Veal, 30, received stayed prison sentences for three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of burglary and one count each of receiving stolen property, and aiding and abetting theft. Six counts of burglary, one count of damage to property and one count of drug possession were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Veal was charged in connection to an Oct. 12, 2019 break-in at the Dairy Queen on Hwy. 60 west of Interstate 35. At the time, Faribault police said they believed Veal was responsible for more than a dozen area burglaries. He was charged in five additional cases that month for incidents that took place between Sept. 13 and Oct. 22, 2019.
Veal reportedly also broke into Taco John’s, the Rice County Fairgrounds Office, the city ice arena, an insurance office and the Dairy Queen on Lyndale Avenue during that time. In each case, authorities discovered shoes owned by Veal and evidence tying Veal to the break-ins during an Oct. 24, 2019 search of his home.
In a 2019 interview with police, Veal admitted to being at the fairgrounds to “use drugs and get high.” In all, Veal reportedly stole $6,200 in cash, two safes, credit cards and a Kindle tablet.
Earlier in 2019, Veal stole a Polaris Ranger valued at more than $10,000 from a Rochester business.
Veal was assessed approximately $17,000 in restitution. He has already served well over a year in jail while awaiting trial.
Veal’s lawyer, James Cole, said Thursday that his client has undergone a positive transformation over the last 12 months. Veal’s adviser/chemical dependency counselor at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has reportedly spoken of the “remarkable job” Veal has done in treatment, never missing a session and showing the commitment to leading a sober life.
Veal, Cole said, “has remorse,” is aware of the impact of his crimes on his victims, and is willing to take responsibility. Veal has reportedly not tested positive for controlled substances while at Teen Challenge.
“The change in him has been remarkable, from the times that I have seen him,” Cole said. “Society is safer for having Mr. Veal at Teen Challenge.”
Assistant Rice County Attorney Thao Trinh agreed, adding that she didn’t believe it was a good option to send him to prison while he was in treatment.
Judge Karie M. Anderson told Veal it was “commendable” that he was opting for treatment, adding it would have been easier for him to instead serve his sentence in custody and avoid intensive treatment.
“Your resilience is showing me where you are at right now,” she said. “I really hope that you are going to be successful.”
Veal has a lengthy criminal record. It includes more than six felony convictions dating back to 2009: Some of those include criminal vehicular operation, criminal sexual conduct, drug possession and burglary. In June 2013, he was sentenced to more than 3½ years in prison for criminal sexual conduct. At the same time, he was sentenced in four other cases.