<&firstgraph>Over the last year, the city of Faribault has made significant investments in its library, coupling needed roof repairs and new carpet with funding for a parking lot reconstruction project.
<&firstgraph>Yet until recently, the cornerstone of Buckham Memorial’s revival project had remained under wraps. The Friends of the Library had long envisioned utilizing the space located in front of the library’s old entrance, which has remained vacant for years.
<&firstgraph>With the city having recently approved its Downtown Master Plan, as part of the Journey to 2040, adding more outdoor gathering spaces for people to congregate has become a priority for city planners. Few places would be a better fit for a downtown gathering space than Faribault’s historic and centrally located library. Late last year, librarian Delane James put some tables and benches in the area, to help visitors envision what might go there.
<&firstgraph>The Friends has worked with Minneapolis-based architecture firm Perkins & Will to develop a space use plan. Perkins & Will was a natural fit to help the library project, having been tapped by the city to develop Journey to 2040.
<&firstgraph>The Friends of the Library, a nonprofit community organization dedicated to supporting the library, solicited public feedback for the project. Out of that public feedback came the basic ideas that Perkins and Will has incorporated in its newly released sketches.
<&firstgraph>The design seeks to accent the historic character of the library while also providing ample green space. Four shade trees and a shrub buffer would isolate the plaza somewhat from the parking lot, providing an intimate, park-like space for learning or conversation. The expanded plaza would be fully handicapped accessible, with a wheelchair ramp on each side. The plaza will be raised and expanded, with its edge set to become “social seating,” providing an ideal space for people to sit, talk and learn.
<&firstgraph>“We really want this to be a space where people can gather for programming,” James said.
<&firstgraph>The plans also included a shaded pergola, which could have made room for more amenities. However, at a meeting on Tuesday night, the Friends of the Library indicated that it would rather see the area as green space.
<&firstgraph>It’s possible that more modifications could come in future years. However, as the library is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located in the Downtown Historic District, proposed modifications are sure to be bound by some restrictions.
<&firstgraph>Now that the Friends of the Library Board has provided its input, the library is set to consult the Historic Preservation Commission and the City Council. Once a consensus is reached, the library is ready to break ground on the first phase of the renovation this spring.
<&firstgraph>That deadline could be tough to meet, given that the project isn’t set to receive any government funding. Over the coming months, the Friends of the Library Board will need to solicit a significant amount of donations to make it a reality.