Half of Rice County’s marquee I-35 frontage road project is on hold as county officials grapple with short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the county’s regularly updated 10-year Transportation Improvement Plan, approved most recently in December, the county was slated to reconstruct a 2.3 mile portion of County Road 76 on the east side of I-35.
The soon-to-be reconstructed portion runs from County Road 1 to the Flying J Travel Center at the intersection with Hwy. 19, next to the Northfield exit. The project is expected to cost around $4.6 million, with around $3.4 million coming from state aid.
That project was expected to be completed simultaneously with improvements to the interstate’s west frontage road. About $3.6 million was included in the budget to grade and drain a 2.8-mile stretch of County Road 46.
Extending from County Road 76’s intersection with County Road 1 to its intersection with County Road 8, the $3.6 million project will lay the foundation for the gravel road to be paved in 2021. The additional cost to pave the road is estimated at $1.4 million.
In March, the Rice County Board of Commissioner signed off on the County Road 46 project. Commissioners expressed relief after the low bid, from Kasson-based Schwenke Imes Construction, came in at more than $1 million under budget.
Thanks to the low bid, commissioners were hopeful that the county might not have to borrow from its 2021 state aid account. Such borrowing was previously expected after commissioners cut the road budget to avoid what they perceived as an excessive property tax levy increase.
While both projects carry a steep price, they’re critically important to the county's long expressed goal of boosting economic development along the I-35 corridor. Though the County Road 46 project has proceeded apace even amid the pandemic, the County Road 76 project has hit a snag.
According to County Engineer Dennis Luebbe, the county has not been able to reach an agreement with all area landowners and will need to go through the eminent domain process. That isn’t an option right now, with the state's courts temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
Thus, rather than considering the bids it has received, the County Board is expected to vote next week to table to project for the time being. Luebbe said it’s unclear whether delaying the project will have a positive or negative financial impact on the county.
Access to both frontage roads would become easier if the county succeeds in improving the interchange on the west side of I-35 and Highway 19. In February, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety completed a traffic safety report on that interchange.
Based on traffic flow and projections, officials concluded that the best approach would be to install a six way-roundabout. Exit and entrance ramps to frontage roads would be included in addition to those allowing access to I-35 and Highway 19.
However, that project likely remains a ways off in the future. Luebbe has cautioned that given the analyses and planning that needs to take place, ground is unlikely to be broken for at least five years.
Luebbe said it’s likely that the updated Transportation Improvement Plan will look significantly leaner. Currently, the economy is rapidly contracting amid the pandemic, while demand for social services increases.
That’s likely to have a huge impact on both state and local governments, which unlike Washington face tight restrictions on borrowing. However, the state legislature could make significant investments in infrastructure with a bonding bill.
In January, Gov. Tim Walz called for a $2.6 billion bonding bill, funded by roughly $2 billion in borrowing and $537 million in general fund cash. Republicans were critical of the bill’s size, recommending a bill under $1 billion.
At the time, the state was riding high on a $1.3 billion projected budget surplus, its rainy day fund full after nearly a decade of robust economic growth. Now, legislators are looking at a projected $2.4 billion deficit, according to numbers released Tuesday.