A wizard rock musician gave children and preteen “muggles” an excuse to shout at the Buckham Memorial Library Wednesday.
By a stroke of luck, children’s librarian Deni Buendorf booked Steph Anderson, lead singer of Tonks and the Aurors, to perform on Harry Potter’s birthday — July 31. The event, intended for older children, drew guests decked out in wizard cloaks and ties representing the Hogwarts houses. A few even brought their wands.
Clearly Potter fans, these concert-goers proved that J.K. Rowling’s series continues to enchant young readers over a decade after the final installment’s release in 2007.
“I like that they’re a higher reading level,” said Teegan Embury, 11, of the Harry Potter series. “It’s hard to find books on my level.”
Embury, who attended the event dressed in wizard garb and even brought a doll in matching attire, said her favorite characters in the series are the eccentric Luna Lovegood and Harry’s good friend Hermione Granger.
Mackenzie Graves, 11, also wore Hogwarts attire to the concert, including black rimmed Harry Potter glasses and the iconic Potter “scar” on her forehead. She said she likes the series “because of all the magic” and most enjoyed the Tonks and the Aurors song about the seventh book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”
With her hair dyed pink and a Hufflepuff tie around her neck, Steph Anderson portrayed Harry Potter side character Nymphadora Tonks in her library performance. She spoke to the audience as if she came directly from the Potter world and left the “aurors” behind because their job of protecting the wizarding world is a huge responsibility.
From Tonks' perspective, Anderson described what inspired the lyrics to each song, whether it was her first day at Hogwarts as an 11-year-old (“Welcome to Hogwarts”) or her relationship with Remus Lupin (“I’m in Love With a Werewolf”).
Tonks called for audience participation for a few of her songs, especially "Yes All Witches," a song about equal representation in the wizard world.
Anderson sold copies of her CDs, including the most recent “Huffleriot” at a table after her performance along with T-shirt and other Potter memorabilia. Guests signed up for a prize drawing and posed for photos with Tonks.
The Buckham Memorial Library is among numerous venues where Anderson has performed as a soloist or with her full band over the past 12 years. More information on the band is available at tonksandtheaurors.com.