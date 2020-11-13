The Faribault School Board did something this year to improve its functionality within the Faribault school district: a self evaluation.
Seven Faribault School Board members and Superintendent Todd Sesker took the self evaluation in the summer, using materials from the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), and discussed the results during a virtual board meeting Monday.
Gail Gilman, MSBA director of strategic planning and board leadership, led the discussion by referencing the self evaluation, which consisted of 71 questions regarding the board’s standards in leadership. Gilman also discussed ways the board could align its own goals with the superintendent's goals and use the strategic plan, which the board approved in July, as a tool in to guide its decision-making.
“I suggest the strategic plan sit front and center at board meetings,” Gilman said. “… You should always be asking the question, ‘How does this [decision] tie in with the strategic plan as it’s coming to the board?’ … It should be a living, breathing document.”
Gilman explained that the self-evaluation is an assessment with no “pass or fail” grading involved.
“It’s simply a snapshot in time of when this group took it, and there were no right or wrong answers,” Gilman said. “We really wanted to get a feel of where you were at, and that gives opportunity for discussion.”
The assessment contained no open-ended questions, and Gilman said the reason is twofold. The MSBA needs to maintain fidelity of the copyrighted tool from the Washington State Directors Association, and also, the in-person meeting gives board members an opportunity to voice comments rather than writing them down.
The board members and Sesker answered questions relating to the five leadership standards as defined by MSBA: conduct and ethics, vision, structure, accountability, and advocacy and communication. Each person could answer the survey questions with “always,” “most of the time,” “some of the time,” “never” or “don’t know.”
Looking at the overview of how the board responded to the five standards, Gilman said a good rule of thumb is to aim for at least 50% in the “always” and/or “most of the time” responses. In looking at the data, Gilman pointed out the board exceeded that 50% mark in each of the five standards except for accountability. In that category only 36% of responses were “always” and “most of the time.”
Gilman gathered from the School Board’s responses to questions centered around the first standard, conduct and ethics, that the board generally bases its decisions around what is best for students’ success. She predicted the “always” responses would increase the next time the board takes the self-evaluation because the strategic plan will serve as a guiding tool in decision-making. She suggested the board discuss the possibility of defining its process in gathering community input before making big decisions.
On the topic of chain of command, Gilman reminded the board that the School Board members are not the ones to fix or solve problems but instead to remind the public to contact teachers and staff with concerns. MSBA suggests the board chair alone respond to emails addressed to the entire board, and if just one board member receives an email, they ought to carbon copy the superintendent on the response.
“I think we all have a bit of a fear, since we don’t live in a huge community, there’s fear of us seeming cold, like we heard it and are not responding,” Chair Chad Wolff said.
Gilman encouraged board members to deliver kind responses rather than having an attitude of not listening to the community.
“That’s not what we’re about,” Gilman said. “You’ve been entrusted by stakeholders to be on the board. You do need to be kind and to be gracious with them.”
One question that generated over half of “don’t know” responses asked if the board has a process that includes community and parent involvement in selecting curriculum. Board member Carolyn Treadway agreed that hearing the feedback of the public is especially important during the pandemic, and Sesker said the administration just created an evaluation tool for regular tap ins with stakeholders.
Going off the discussion of community input, the board talked about the purpose of School Board meetings and whether or not they function to collect community feedback.
Recently elected Board member Richard Olson commented that community members might attend board meetings more often if they were allowed to speak during discussions. While they are allowed to speak at the beginning of meetings during the community comment portion, board members are not allowed to respond.
Board member Jerry Robicheau said while he understands Olson’s point of view, the intention of School Board meetings is to be open with the public but not necessarily engage the public. Otherwise, he pointed out, meetings would run for hours each night.
Board member Jason Engbrecht agreed that the School Board is designed to meet “in the public, not with the public.”
“We’re conducting our work so we can be seen by the public, and we want to be cautious that we don’t want to be beholden that someone comes and dominates the meeting,” Engbrecht said. “And they are not an elected official, so giving them an opportunity to speak to an issue would be appropriate but allowing them to participate in the same way as an elected official is not appropriate. Any time you have public comments, you want to set some limits and ground rules. We want to be cautious.”
Additionally, Gilman discussed with the board the advantages of connecting newly elected board members with a board mentor, setting a board calendar and identifying goals. She agreed to help the board with a possible mid-year evaluation to stay on track.