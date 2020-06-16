The route for Friday's car cruise has again been changed.
According to Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard the cancellation of the Back to the 50s weekend, likely means this Friday's crowd will be particularly large. After consulting with local law enforcement, the route has been altered, essentially reversing it, to allow for more right hand turns at busier intersections.
The cruise starts at 6 p.m. at Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW and runs until 9 p.m.
The route is as follows: Start
Turn right from Faribault Middle School onto 220th St.
Turn left onto Baseline Road
Turn right onto 230th St. E
Turn right onto Bagley Ave.
Turn left onto 7th St. NW
Turn left onto Cedar Lake Blvd.
Turn right onto Dodd Road
Turn left onto Geneva/10
Turn right onto Hwy. 21
Turn right onto Roberds Lake Blvd./11
Turn left onto 7th St. NW
Turn right onto Lyndale Ave./Hwy. 21
Turn left onto 4th St./ Hwy 60
Turn right onto Central Ave.
Park and stroll if desired.