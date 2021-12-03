Members of the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee presented a $10,000 donation to treatment centers that are a part of Northfield Hospital and Clinics.
The donation is a result of the Give Cancer the Boot campaign, which raises funds throughout DJJD weekend and beyond for cancer treatment centers that serve those in the Northfield community.
"We started the Give Cancer the Boot campaign in 2013 as a way to show our support to those in our community battling cancer", said Rebecca Peterson, GCTB Chairperson. "Since its inception we've donated more than $50,000 to the Northfield Hospital. We raise funds through a variety of events including our annual DJJD cornhole tournament, Purse and Tool Bingo event, and Shop for a Cause day — all sponsored by local area businesses."
The annual donation is split between the Northfield Breast Care Center and the Northfield Hospital Cancer Care & Infusion Center. Several staff members were on hand to receive the donation this year: Lisa Lang, Director of Diagnostic Imaging; Jodi Wieczorek, Clinical Nurse Specialist; Elizabeth Rowland, Lead Mammography Tech Diagnostic Imaging and Christa Prescott, Cancer Care & Infusion Center nurse.
"These donations are something we look forward to every year, and after such a stressful year for those in healthcare this is really a bright point for us," said Jodi Wieczorek, Clinical Nurse Specialist at the Cancer Care and Infusion Center. "The funds raised are used for a variety of things, but mainly it allows us to create cancer kits for patients who are battling cancer to provide an additional level of comfort during an incredibly stressful time."
Representing the DJJD Committee was DJJD Treasurer Jessica Irwin, GCTB Chairperson Rebecca Peterson and DJJD General Chair Galen Malecha.
"The DJJD committee is thrilled to have hit the $50,000 milestone, and are so thankful for the incredible generosity of our community members and business sponsors that allowed us to raise our highest donation yet," said Malecha. "DJJD loves that our celebration serves as a fundraiser for many other nonprofits in our community, as well as youth groups, and GCTB is just another way we seek to support our community through the celebration."