This week, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Hunter Robert Bost and Bryan Nickolaus Bell. Bell, 39, is wanted for fifth-degree drugs. He is 5’ 8”, weighs 158 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bell, 19, is wanted for third-degree burglary. He’s 5’10” and weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on either of these people should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.