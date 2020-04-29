Faribault’s City Council gave final approval to developer Todd Nelson’s plans for the old Masonic Lodge building, paving the way for the addition of additional housing downtown.
Nelson purchased the old Masonic Lodge building on Central Avenue from the Masons last year, with the intention of transforming it into apartments. In order to bring the building back into shape, Nelson has proposed nothing short of a top to bottom rebuild, at a price of $1 million. He has secured approximately $300,000 in public funding. Most of that funding came from the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which approved it on the condition that Nelson would keep rent affordable.
The new housing, approved by the council Tuesday, will make a small dent in the city’s shortage of affordable housing and is in sync with the city’s Downtown Master Plan. Adopted last year, the plan envisions a revitalized downtown district as the centerpiece of the community, with additional housing and amenities.
Councilors were first asked to approve a variance request for the new development two weeks ago. The request was necessitated because city ordinances don’t allow a parcel the size of the old Masonic Lodge property to have more than five apartments on site. According to research later done by City Administrator Tim Murray, that limitation was implemented in the 1990s, after several downtown building owners converted the upper floors of their buildings into apartments.
That raised the concern of the City Council at the time. Councilors were particularly worried that more development would lead to parking problems downtown, so they passed the residential unit restriction along with one requiring units to be accompanied by parking.
The parking requirement was modified and later repealed, but the issue has remained a top concern for the city. According to an exhaustive report from the city’s Parking Commission, a dire shortage of downtown parking remains, particularly during peak times.
Even more concerning to councilors than the parking issue was the lack of a dedicated indoor trash or laundry room under Nelson’s original plan. Councilors also criticized Nelson’s plans for lack of detail and tabled the motion for further discussion at a work session.
Last week, Nelson submitted updated plans which reduced the number of units on the site from nine to eight. In place of the ninth planned unit is a dedicated laundry room and public space, while a trash room was added on the ground floor.
That satisfied most council members, although several expressed concerns about the lack of detail. Some members of the council encouraged the developer to consider reducing the number of units further, with Mayor Kevin Voracek emphasizing a preference for “quality over quantity.”
On April 23, City Planner Dave Wanberg received updated sketches from the project’s architect. Those sketches satisfied the council, including Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who had been the most vocal in raising concerns over the project’s size
“Based on the information that was presented, there was a perception that there would be too many small apartments in this building, but that’s not what we have in front of us here,” she said. “It will be a very desirable location and a real help for the downtown.”
Just one hurdle for the project remains. As the property sits in the Downtown Historic District, Nelson will still need to secure approval for the project from the Heritage Preservation Commission.