A woman who was involved in a burglary that left a rural Northfield man dead has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake, pleaded guilty to the felony charge March 1 in Dakota County District Court. She initially was charged with second-degree murder.
According to court documents:
Smith and three other people burglarized the home of Chris Jon Lafontaine, 55, in Greenvale Township on July 1-2.
A neighbor reported seeing intruders and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Lafonte dead in a bathroom. His hands and feet were bound and a rag and glove were tied over his mouth. An autopsy revealed he died from asphyxia.
Smith reportedly told an accomplice she hit Lafontaine on the head with a large flashlight and he lost consciousness.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, of St. Paul, reportedly tied up Lafontaine and later told an accomplice he might have tied up Lafontaine too tightly and killed him.
Smith is being held in the Dakota County Jail without bail. She will be sentenced in June.
“We are pleased that Ms. Smith has taken responsibility for her role in the senseless death of Mr. Lafontaine,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Kena said in a statement.
Smith is the final suspect to plead guilty to a felony charge in connection to the case. Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month and is in jail pending sentencing in June.
Timothy William Tuit, of Welch, and Stephanie Marie Peabody, of South St. Paul, pleaded guilty in December to aiding an offender and will be sentenced in May.