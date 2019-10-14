With late fall chills — and a few flurries over the weekend — suddenly in the air, Faribault’s Public Works Department is gearing up for what could be an intense winter season.
Public Works Director Travis Block said that due to a late spring and relatively warm early fall, many trees have retained their leaves later than normal. However, cold temperatures could lead them to lose their leaves rapidly, leaving the city scrambling to sweep the streets.
Once the Public Works Department has completed its street sweeping responsibilities, there isn’t likely to be much of a reprieve. With a winter projected to be both colder and snowier than average, plow drivers could be looking at a lot of time on the roads.
To ensure they’d be ready for the beginning of this winter, the department purchased plenty of salt and sand at the end of last winter and placed it in storage. Block said that essentially having salt and sand on hand year round, makes the city well prepared for almost any winter weather event.
“Sometimes it gets to be a little bit of a little bit of a rush,” he said. “We always like to make sure that we have enough.”
In advance of last weekend’s forecast, the department took the step of loading some sand into one of its trucks and attaching a sander. While Minnesota did manage to avoid significant snowfall, other parts of the country were not so luck. And there’s little doubt that region's time is coming.
Right now, the department is focused on tuning up its vehicles. Once forecasts begin to show increased likelihood of significant snowfall, the department will quickly convert the trucks into snowplows.
Unlike larger agencies like the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Faribault’s Public Works Department doesn’t have a budget large enough to ensure 24/7 snow plow coverage. That frustrates many city residents, especially those who live on side streets.
“We have to be smart about how we schedule our staff,’ Block said. “Our staff does a great job of keeping that orchestrated so we keep our main roads covered, but it takes patience and people get frustrated sometimes.”
The department is generally able to flexibly schedule snowplow drivers. Block said that during a snow emergency, snowplow crews may begin their work as early as 1 a.m., while the last snowplow drivers might not leave the road until 11 at night, leaving only a small gap of time in between.
Due to the inconsistency of winter weather, the department’s workload is much less predictable during the winter. That can leave schedulers frustrated and give workers ample opportunities for overtime, especially if there’s a heavy snowfall towards the end of the week.
“You can go two to three weeks and have almost nothing, and then all of a sudden you have to plow snow four days in a row,” Block said. “It’s always a challenge.”