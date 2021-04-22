Neither of the occupants of a small plane that crash landed about ½ mile southwest of the Faribault Municipal Airport runway Thursday were injured, according to a release from the Faribault Fire Department.
The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. in a field just west of the airport just moments after taking off. First responders at the scene say the occupants — pilot Skyler Hackett, 25, of Prior Lake, and Todd Guyette, 33, of Osceola, Wisconsin — were outside of the wreckage walking around when they arrived. Responders checked the men for injuries, found none, and then tended to a small fuel leak from one of the plane's wings.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified that the 2017 Piper single engine fixed wing aircraft had crashed. The aircraft will remain in its location until an investigation is completed.
“It’s not common to respond to the scene of an aircraft crash and not have injuries or worse. We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident," said Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Responding to the crash were the Faribault Fire and Police departments, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance Service.