Two Faribault men accused of illegally possessing a pair of shotguns, one that had been reported stolen, have been charged in Rice County District Court.
Jonathan Gabriel Hernandez Silva, 38, is charged with possessing a short-barreled shotgun and receiving stolen property. Joshua Alonzo Wingen, 30 is charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Court documents state the men were charged after Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents on Aug. 14 received a report of two sawed-off shotguns being present inside a southwest Faribault residence. The information also stated that Hernandez-Silva was on his way to the residence to pick up the firearms.
After setting up surveillance, agents reportedly saw Hernandez-Silva pull into the driveway in a Ford pickup. A few minutes later, Wingen allegedly walked out of the residence carrying a rolled up mat with items that were the size and shape of two shotguns.
Court documents state the agents then believed there were two illegal sawed-off shotguns in the truck and suspected they were at a minimum improperly cased and stored to be transported. Hernandez-Silva and Wingen, who left the residence in the truck, were later stopped by patrol officers in what was described as “a high-risk traffic stop.”
Inside the vehicle, agents reportedly found two 12-gauge, short-barreled shotguns inside the rolled-up mat. Court documents state one of the guns was stolen during a 2017 Freeborn County burglary.
Wingen, who's on probation for an October 2019 second-degree controlled substance conviction in Rice County, reportedly told investigators he knew that he was carrying firearms.
Judge Christine Long set conditional bail for Hernandez Silva at $25,000 and $50,000 for Wingen on Aug. 17. Hernandez Silva has since posted bail. Hernandez Silva’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 14. Wingen, who is still in custody, has a Sept. 22 omnibus hearing.