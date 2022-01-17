Since the passing of Betty White on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday, “The Betty White Challenge” has been trending on various social media platforms.
It was created as a way to honor White, who was well known for the animal activism legacy she left behind. People were encouraged to donate $5 towards an animal nonprofit Monday, Jan. 17, on what would have been her 100th birthday. Local residents caught onto the trend, as they looked for ways to support the two Faribault-based facilities Rescue 55021 and Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary.
Rescue 55021 Director/Founder Theresa Vold said, though unsure of the challenge’s credibility at first, and weary of benefiting from someone’s death, she described the concept as a lovely way to honor White’s legacy.
“What a great way to honor her, as long it’s done in a correct way where donations go to a 5013c,” said Vold of the challenge. “It’s a really great thing to do on her behalf. She was an animal lover, and we can carry that rescue on in a small part.”
Already receiving donations since the post was made Saturday, Vold feels grateful for every single one of them, both big and small.
“Donations are huge for us. The only way we can exist is on donations, fundraisers and people’s kind hearts,” said Vold. “This is a big deal. I am honored to accept [donations] in her name; she was a great, sweet and funny lady.”
Julie Marvets, founder of Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, too, finds the idea of the challenge itself simply amazing.
“Betty White was a huge animal activist. Just because she passed away, she’s still continuing to impact cats and dogs across the world,” said Marvets. “She must be smiling ear to ear. She’s leaving a legacy for all of those animals in need.”
Marvets was also hesitant on participating in the challenge but kept getting messages from followers asking for a link to donate from. While donations are always welcome, Marvets, a believer in doing the right thing, didn’t like the thought of feeling like she was taking away money from other rescues, especially those that may need donations more.
She posted a video on New Years Day encouraging people to find a local rescue in their area that’s just starting up, as she knows the first three years are pretty hard. Going strong at five years now, Marvets is thankful for where they are now, in the process of building a new sanctuary.
She says she doesn’t consider Furball Farms a normal rescue, as it’s more of a feral cat sanctuary that takes in cats that aren’t as cute and cuddly — some have missing eyes, teeth, etc. She said the team jokes that they like animals more than people, especially because animals are often in that predicament because of people.
She gives a bulk of the credit to her group of volunteers and feels proud of what they do for feral cats. As a vet tech with 20 years of experience in rescues, Marvets says it is a team effort, not just a ‘Julie’ effort.
“There’s no ‘I’ in Furball Farms; no one person can do it,” said Marvets.
Vold, too, is thankful for Rescue 55021’s volunteers and those who kindly donate money or supplies.
“We need the public’s help to keep going,” said Vold. “There is no budget. Every month, we’ve been lucky and blessed. God’s grace provided each month for us to get through.”
Donations and support are encouraged to help Rescue 55021 keep going. Vold said people can set up a monthly donation, purchase items from a wish list on Walmart or Amazon or stop by to see what it’s all about.
Vold estimates monthly building expenses are around $1,600 a month, which includes rent and heat/cooling and electric expenses. Along with monthly building expenses, there are the normal day to day vetting, food, litter and cleaning supplies costs.
“We are grateful for anything,” said Vold. We love it when people come in and are very open to the public. We don’t want to be this institution you can’t come near. We’re part of the community, so come on in.”