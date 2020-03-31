Planning ahead has its challenges when unforeseen circumstances enter the picture, but the COVID-19 pandemic is a curveball the Faribault school district never saw coming.
At a time when the School Board wants to develop a strategic plan for the district, the coronavirus outbreak presents an inconvenience that the board discussed how to navigate during its Monday Google Meet meeting.
The School Board approved Bruce Miles as the district’s strategic plan advisor at its Jan. 27 meeting earlier this year. Since then, Miles initiated three online surveys — one for the Faribault community, one for Faribault Public Schools employees and one for FPS students — to collect feedback about the district. Miles joined the School Board’s virtual meeting Monday to update the board on the number of respondents and discuss the strategic plan timeline, which has become unpredictable with the COVID-19 outbreak as a new hurdle.
In ordinary circumstances, Miles said he would provide the board with summaries of the survey results and go into each district building to ask staff to identify what’s working and what’s not, and to describe their vision for the district 10 years down the road. He would also host a community session in the evening, during which the board and administration would examine community responses to the survey and prioritize what makes the most sense for the district.
According to Miles, 40 district employees provided meaningful responses to the survey, 52 students participated, and only seven community members offered responses. To get a more robust response from community members, a category that includes parents, Miles said he could extend the survey with the board’s approval.
Board members and staff offered varying feedback on the topic. As parents, Community Relations Coordinator Matt Steichen and Board member Courtney Cavellier agreed now is a hectic time for parents to give feedback. In terms of moving forward with the strategic planning, Steichen said it could be difficult for all staff members to join a Google Hangouts meeting. Cavellier agreed.
But Board member Carolyn Treadway expressed concern in delaying the strategic planning for a considerable number of months.
“I also recognize parents and the community are under a great deal of stress right now,” said Treadway. “I also believe once everyone settles into this new reality we have, people will find a better rhythm for how their life is working.”
Treadway proposed revisiting the topic next month and determining then if the community is at a better place to move forward with strategic planning.
Board member John Bellingham added he would at least like to see a framework started and move forward from there.
“Every point that’s been brought up is valid,” said Miles. “I have full confidence in working through this process given the dynamics we’re all facing.”
The board agreed to revisit the conversation during its April 14 meeting. In the meantime, Superintendent Todd Sesker said he plans to discuss with Miles and Steichen possible methods of reaching the community via online meetings, likely working with the Faribault Chamber of Commerce to do so.
Distance Learning begins
Students across the district completed their first full day of distance learning Monday, and despite a few server glitches, Director of Teacher and Learning Ryan Krominga said “teachers did an amazing job.”
Krominga said a huge influx of students overwhelmed some of the distance learning systems. He said the online application Seesaw saw nine times its ordinary number of users Monday, but the company is working to triple server outputs by the end of the week.
Sam Ouk, Faribault Public Schools’ multilingual and equity coordinator, is the point person for about 130 families in the district without internet access. The Faribault Diversity Coalition ordered 50 hot spots — which allow internet connections via cell phones — to use within the district, and Krominga said 100 more have been purchased. Families also communicated with teachers the past couple weeks about obtaining devices. Teachers distributed all classroom iPads at the elementary schools to families that need them.
Krominga described what a distance learning day looks like for students at the elementary and secondary levels. Teachers schedule online “conferences” with students using Google Hangouts or the built-in feature of Schoology, a virtual learning system design for K-12 schools. All teachers established set office hours so students and their families can connect with teachers in real time.
On the secondary level, Krominga said students will spend about 30 minutes on each class per day, totaling about three hours. Students may also handle subject timelines as they choose, perhaps spending a full hour on social studies one day and a full hour on science the next.
Elementary students will also spend a recommended 30 minutes per day on each of the four core areas, totaling two hours per day. Teachers also encourage students to get outside and exercise.
Krominga said counselors and social workers will be responsible for contacting students who are not engaged in distance learning and not completing their assignments.
Allie Velander, FHS senior and the board's student representative, ended the meeting with a report she wrote with student representative Kaylee Tourtillott. While students, especially seniors, are disappointed in the cancellation of fun school activities, Velander said she and Tourtillott are thankful for the technology available and appreciative of teachers for being informative and reaching out.
"This process of distance learning is learning as you go, for both the teachers and students," said Velander. "We all just have to try our best and stay on top of our work, until hopefully we can go back to school in May. If not, we just keep going."