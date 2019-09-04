Faribault High School band students started off the new school year with positive news from Band Director Joe Timmer.
The entire band, which includes 50 members this year, was selected to perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Association’s Midwinter Clinic. Held at the Minneapolis Convention Center in February, the clinic is the state’s largest annual professional development conference for music educators.
“I was shocked in a very good way,” said Timmer. “Every year it depends on who else submits, and you just never know what you’re going to get. I was humbled and very excited for our students and school.”
At the end of last school year, Timmer told his class that he submitted a recording of two pieces they played at the Big Nine Music Festival in May. A panel of judges from the Minnesota Music Educators Association would then judge that recording against other high school bands across the state. Only a few would be selected.
Rachel Bauer, FHS senior and French horn player, and Riley Williamett, FHS junior and tuba player, agreed they didn’t think anything of Timmer’s announcement last spring. This made the news that their band had been selected all the more surprising.
“I was really excited,” said Williamett.
Added Bauer: “I was really happy. I was really proud of us because we had really difficult music last year.”
Bauer and Williamett both began playing their instruments as sixth-graders and now consider band a staple of their school day.
“I enjoy learning new things in band,” said Williamette. “Nothing is ever the same when I come to class.”
For Bauer, band makes for a perfect start to her day with Timmer’s jokes and the familial classroom environment.
“Band is my coffee,” she said.
Bauer said a lot of FHS band students take the ensemble very seriously, and for many, no other extra-curricular activities demand their attention. Williamett and Bauer agreed that Timmer is key to keeping the band motivated and successful.
“Timmer is by far my favorite teacher,” said Bauer. “He’s also like a friend. He doesn’t just teach; he cares about all of us.”
Timmer, who just entered his sixth year as the Falcons band director, said he submitted a recording of his band to the Minnesota Music Educators Association only once before being selected this past August. The opportunity hasn’t been presented to an FHS band for 20 to 30 years, if ever.
What made the 2018-19 band stand out to Timmer was the band's level playing ability, which allowed them to advance at the same rate. He also noted last year’s seniors were fantastic leaders.
While the FHS band lost 20 seniors to graduation, Timmer said about 15 incoming seniors are excited to step up as leaders. About 15 sophomores also join the ensemble and will perform at the Mid-Winter Clinic even though they weren’t part of the audition.
Although February is a ways off, Timmer wants to finalize the music selections for the performance in the next week. Students will play the pieces at their annual concerts prior to the Minneapolis event. He expect the excitement to grow as the students grasp the significance of the clinic, where they’ll wear tuxes and dresses as they perform.
“As a music educator, this is by far the biggest thing I’ve been a part of,” said Timmer. “Certainly it’s exciting when an individual is selected for All-State, but this is the biggest thing for the whole ensemble so far.”