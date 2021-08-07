An early Saturday morning fire has damaged Redemption restaurant, temporarily closing the downtown Faribault eatery.
The fire, reportedly caused by combustible materials stored too close to a cooking appliance, was contained to the restaurant's kitchen, according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Residents living in the six apartments on the second and third floors of the building, at 31 Third St. NE, reported the fire around 3:30 a.m., telling a dispatcher that they smelled something burning. When police officers arrived, they saw flames and a lot of smoke on the first floor, according to a release from Dienst.
The apartments' residents were evacuated while firefighters knocked down the flames. The fire was located near a wood-fired oven. Walls were opened up and hot spots in the duct work and in the walls were extinguished. Residents were able to return to their apartments shortly before 6 a.m.
The fire was a bit of deja vu all over again for Brett Reese, a part owner of the building and restaurant, which opened in February. Reese is a Northfield native whose company also owns Archer House in that city's downtown. In November, a fire broke out in one of the the iconic hotel's restaurants, but spread throughout the historic structure, making it unsalvageable.
That fire followed another in July 2019 in Chapati, one of Archer House's restaurants. A second restaurant, Tavern of Northfield, also damaged, hadn't reopened before the November Archer House fire.
Reese, who's invested in real estate for 40 years, said he'd never had a fire in any of his properties until the Chapati fire and is at a loss to understand the spate of fires.
"We're thankful that no one was hurt," he said.
It's unclear how long it will take to make necessary repairs, he said, and rid the restaurant of the smoky smell and soot. Redemption will be closed until work is complete.
“I am happy to report that no one was injured as a result of this fire. Even though there is some damage to the business, the systems installed to limit the damage of a fire did exactly that," said Dienst.
Responding to the fire were Faribault Fire and Police departments, Rice County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance Service.