COVID 19 affected lives dramatically in so many ways in 2020. For some the experience has been very negative and for others less so.
This article is a compilation of conversations with Pastors Carrie Chatelaine, Janet White, Carol Sinykin, Joanne Sorenson and Funeral Director Rachel Bakken; women in Faribault who have been at the forefront of dealing with grief amid COVID-19. There was agreement that dealing with grief and loss is a major part of their jobs and there is a feeling of frustration in not being able to do it in traditional ways. In a positive sense this has led them all to increase their own creativity in helping people in grief.
Grief can be tied to many events. Grieve is pervasive right now, but folks may not recognize it as grief. Most often grief is tied to the loss of a loved one, but it can also be tied to loss of a job, or a change of work setting, the inability to go to school, isolation, or loss of expectations. COVID played a role in all of these situations in 2020. Folks may not have named it grief, but the losses were significant. Isolation has had a profound effect on our older generations who may have been room or house bound. They have been at risk of grief overtaking them.
All agreed that grief is unique to the individual, no two people grieve the same way and there is no right or wrong way to grieve,. With COVID, the lack of human touch so important when providing comfort, this was denied to the family and the clergy. The 6’ distance requirement often left a big chasm difficult to cross and it required mask wearing which made it difficult to read faces. The pastors tried to reach out more often with phone calls or emails and talking through and naming the grief. All agreed that this has not been ideal. The turn your head to the side hug and elbow or fist bumps may have brought some comfort, but not that felt in a good old fashion all-embracing hug. The challenge has been in finding meaningful ways to comfort people and guide them through a process of identifying how to reach out and give comfort.
With the fear of gathering and restrictions on numbers, funerals have been small and often limited to family.
Not being able to have the funeral at their beloved church was a disappointment for many, though funeral directors worked closely with each family to try to meet their wishes. With limits of funeral sizes and fear of COVID friends have felt left out of the picture and were limited to sending cards and memorials and making calls. While many families plan later a celebration of life, this too, interferes with our normal grieving process tied more closely to the time of the actual funeral.
The funeral luncheon so much a part of our funeral culture was scrapped. This denied mourners the ability to embrace the family and share the memories in a happy and often noisy celebration. In most cultures, sharing food and fellowship allows also sharing of hearts and struggles. Families did still put together a board of photos and possibly a film and this aided the grief process. Without the direct contacts it was difficult to integrate and come to closure for many. Friends had no good way to say goodbye which was difficult on many levels and may prolong grief itself. Waiting a month or more for the funeral may add a bit of a disconnect
Pastors have had to be creative in meeting the challenge of working with families. While zoom does not substitute for face-to-face contact it allowed for family exchanges. Most of the pastors tried to call their homebound members more often. Some made home visits through the screen door, and had to be very diligent about not passing on COVID. Beautiful things have happened too. Some congregations set up calling trees and other ways to keep in touch with members. Others had outdoor gatherings to socialize and share experiences. COVID was a prime topic of discussion. To distract from isolation felt by families one church brought gingerbread kits to homes of children and then made a film of the creative and colorful end products.
Children needs with death may require special attention. In many ways they are resilient, but this will depend on the child. Having them experience the funeral is a life experience. One pastor has observed children to be more worried, but we may not realize it. Parents are encouraged to talk to children about grieving their friends and teachers or in the case of a death giving them as much information as they can handle.
Post COVID, the interviewees agreed that churches, funeral homes and schools will never be the same. All of the institutions have attempted to make positive adaptations and as caregivers, the pastors and funeral home director have tried to be creative in meeting the needs of those grieving. The COVID virus has been more than an inconvenience it has been a major interruption. For those experiencing loss of job and incomes, new channels will be carved out to give their lives meaning. If emotions are not dealt with they may pile up and lead to further issues. With COVID there is much more grief now in all ages, though it may not be labeled as such. There a need to learn to be intentional in reaching out to those in grief and to help them focus on what is important. Thanks to our women pastors and funeral director with reaching out to those in grief and offering their comfort and compassion.