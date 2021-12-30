Coming off a year of unknowns, 2021 in Faribault was filled with a lot of ups and downs, with many memorable moments weaved in between as community events like Heritage Days, the International Festival, Winterfest and the Rice County Fair were back in action.
While its true crime stories like fraud, theft and warrant watches; devastating tragedies and fatalities on the roadways made the headlines this year, it was also a time for community members to come together and show support towards new businesses in the area.
It was a year of endings for some, but also new beginnings and generosity. What follows is the top 10 stories in the Faribault Daily News in 2021, as determined by website statistics and community reactions via social media posts.
It seems that all the hours Bob Crandall spent studying the stock market paid off.
Crandall, who died Jan. 20, at 93, spent time vacationing in Mexico, according to his obituary. But along with his travels and hobbies that included stamp collecting and playing cards, Crandall amassed a small fortune — somewhere between $2.5 million and $2.7 million — according to city of Faribault documents, which he left to the city to benefit the Buckham Memorial Library.
Library Director Delane James said Oct. 18 that she, her staff and the Library Advisory Board were positively gobsmacked when they got the news.
“We were pretty amazed by it,” she said.
Neither James, who’s worked at the library for 18 years, or longtime members of its staff — some who’ve put in 25 years — recall seeing Crandall, who had no living family members, according to his obituary.
“He may have been more active in the library years ago,” reasoned James.
Crandall put no stipulations on the money, other than that it “needs to be used exclusively for public library purposes as the City Council of said city may determine.”
A resolution accepting the donation, approved Oct. 12 by the council, noted that “the Faribault City Council, the Library Advisory Board and staff will work together to ensure that these gift funds are used to make a positive and lasting impact for the citizens of Faribault.”
Eva Gramse, 72, of Faribault was killed Oct. 27 in a house explosion and fire in Greenwood Township on Lake Vermilion, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband, well-known businessman Mike Gramse, 72, who founded MRG Tool and Die in 1979, was seriously injured in the blast.
The explosion, which completely destroyed the Everett Bay Road residence, was reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The residence was on fire when deputies and Greenwood Fire Department officials arrived on the scene. Shortly after emergency responders arrived, they located Mike Gramse, who was injured and down in the yard. Before being airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, he was reportedly able to provide some details about the incident and said that his wife was inside the home.
Eva Froman Gramse is remembered as the “rock of her family.”
Kymn Anderson, a longtime friend and former neighbor of the Gramses, on Oct. 28 said she imagines Eva Gramse in heaven, grateful that none of her children or many grandchildren were at the lake house with them during the explosion.
Anderson called Eva Gramse someone who led a “purposeful, Christian life” and served as “a blessing to so many people.”
The Gramses have used MRG’s success to help the community, said Anderson, who was director of the Faribault Chamber for more than two decades. Not only were they active at Peace Lutheran, they worked with Rice County Social Services to host an annual camp at their Shields Lake home for underprivileged children. Eva Gramse also mentored a group of young woman, Anderson said, “out of her love for helping people.”
While Eva Gramse wasn’t as visible as her husband, she was the glue that held the family together, said state Sen. John Jasinski, who’s known the Gramses for about 25 years and has visited their Lake Vermilion home.
“I can’t tell you of more phenomenal hosts, who would do anything for you,” he said, noting that the Gramses’ interest in the lake led other area residents to buy property nearby, creating a mini-Faribault up north.
Faribault's Richard Carlander wore many hats.
There was the one from Le Mieux Resort he wore at Cedar Lake; the one from Carlander Cattle Co. he wore on the farm; the one from Carlander Racing he wore at Elko Speedway; the one from the Faribault Country Club he wore on the greens; the one from the Green Bay Packers he wore at Lambeau; and, of course, the one from the State Bank of Faribault, where he did his life's work. And no matter where he wore the hats, it seemed his family, imbued with the same generous spirit Richard always emphasized, was right there with him.
"All those things were done as a family," said eldest, John Carlander, who recently placed each of the hats in his father's casket; Richard, affectionately known as Dick by family and friends, died June 26. He was 84.
Richard started working for his father at the State Bank of Faribault as a bookkeeper in 1953. He went to college at the University of Minnesota and then returned to the bank to start his full-time career in 1959.
After he was elected president of the State Bank of Faribault in 1968, Richard quickly realized that he didn't want funds going to the government that could instead be going to his Faribault community. If there were dollars the business could donate as tax write-offs, he would direct them immediately toward community organizations. And beyond that, he donated loads of his own money, and perhaps even more meaningfully, his time.
He served on the boards for Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, the Faribault Area Senior Center, the Paradise Center for the Arts, the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library, the River Bend Nature Centure, the Falcon Scholarship Fund, the Rice County Historical Society, United Way of Faribault, South Central College Scholarships, Faribault Foundation, Cannon Valley Lutheran High School, The Hannah Lips Foundation and Ruth's House.
For more than three decades, Troy Dunn asked his loved ones to sacrifice for his job and the people he’s served.
It was time, Dunn said, to swing the pendulum in the opposite direction.
On Sept. 14, the Rice County Board of Commissioners unanimously, but reluctantly, accepted Dunn’s retirement. His last day was Nov. 12.
Dunn planned to move out of state, a relocation he said, that would accommodate his wife Tara’s job.
Dunn, who grew up in Rice County, started his career with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department. He later joined the Kenyon Police Department before moving back home and becoming a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy. In 2018, he was elected without opposition to his third term as sheriff, which he said would be his last.
Dunn recommended his successor, chief deputy Jesse Thomas, and publicly endorsed him to step in his place.
In a unanimous vote by the Rice County Board of Commissioners Sept. 28, Thomas, 49, was named interim sheriff, effective Nov. 13. Thomas will serve the remainder of Dunn's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Thomas, also a Rice County native, and a Bethlehem Academy graduate with 25 years at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, indicated earlier this year that someday he’d like to be the county’s sheriff.
Thomas appeared emotional while speaking to commissioners, but promised to uphold the values and ideals of the office, and indicated there are some changes he’d like to see, but didn’t say what those were.
He was sworn in Nov. 12, and promoted Lt. Joe Yetzer to chief deputy.
Get out your lighter, Heidi Nelson’s ready to burn the mortgage.
More than two months ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline and despite a worldwide pandemic, the Paradise Center for the Arts has gone from nearly $500,000 in debt to being debt free.
On Oct. 12, the Faribault City Council approved a $250,000 payment to the Paradise to go with $230,500 raised by the center and its Board of Directors, making good on the council’s agreement to help eliminate the center’s debt.
The agreement, approved by the council in January, came following a request late last year by Nelson, the PCA’s executive director, and former board chair Nort Johnson. Even before COVID-19, they told the council, monthly debt payments of more $5,500 were hampering the center’s ability to offer a variety of programming at an affordable price. But once the pandemic ended all performances and shows, making the payments and covering other expenses became even more of a challenge.
“COVID has allowed us to rethink our model, tighten our belts and figure out how we’re going to go forward,” Nelson told the council last December. “For that, having no credit is paramount.”
By the time Nelson and Johnson approached the council, they already had about $55,000 set aside.
Funding came from its 100 Club, donors who contribute $2,500 and become lifetime PCA members.
In exchange for the $250,000, the Paradise promised not to request city funding until at least 2031. The Paradise, which previously operated as the Faribault Arts Center — along with several other area nonprofits — has requested city funds since 1999. In 2019, the Paradise was awarded $13,000. It also agreed to remain debt-free for at least a decade.
“It has been heartwarming to see the support offered by our community especially during this time of COVID instability,” Nelson told the council Nov. 12.
100 Club members will be recognized in a new piece of artwork to be displayed in the lobby honoring their contributions, according to a news release. They also will be invited to a yearly event that will showcase future programming at the theater and focus on the use of saved funds by eliminating the mortgage debt.
The first of those was an exclusive Burn the Mortgage party Dec. 13 where three of the center’s past executive directors and Nelson will each hold a corner of the mortgage as it is dramatically tossed into a fire.
As the pandemic turned the restaurant and hospitality industry upside down, the longtime co-owner of a popular and successful Faribault restaurant tried out a new approach she hoped would become a model for others.
Over the last two decades, Bernie’s Grill became something of a downtown Faribault institution. Serving hearty breakfast and lunch specials in a casual setting, the restaurant could consistently be counted on to draw a crowd. That all changed dramatically when COVID-19 hit. While Bernie’s briefly tried to adapt by offering curbside service, it lasted just days before the restaurant closed its doors altogether.
Even before the pandemic inflicted massive damage, Janna Viscomi said that a seemingly prosperous economy hadn’t been so kind to her traditional business model. With the cost of labor and essentials on the rise, profit margins had been shrinking for years.
When the pandemic hit, Viscomi quickly recognized that so many things wouldn’t go back to the way they were. To her, a food service model she had become increasingly skeptical of now made even less sense.
“What I was doing before is not what the market is looking for, because the world changed,” she said.
As an alternative, Viscomi transformed her Central Avenue building and business into something entirely new. Known as Janna’s Market Grill, the new business opened in January is part restaurant, part convenience store and part grocery store.
Since the pandemic, she noted that many people are increasingly relying on convenience stores to meet nutritional needs — but now, they have a more wholesome option.
While tables and chairs once lined the old Bernie’s, Janna’s Market Grill offers no indoor seating, though she hopes to utilize a newly constructed deck to provide a pleasant outdoor gathering space.
With no wait staff to hire, Viscomi has invested in the food production side of the business. At the heart of the business are refrigerated takeout meals which can either be eaten cold or warmed up. In addition, the Market Grill offers baked goods, some frozen foods like pizza and ice cream, and basic household essentials.
With an efficient model of providing a healthy and varied selection of already-prepared meals, Viscomi said the Market Grill is a particularly appealing proposition for seniors, students and singles.
Rice County will go it alone on a new jail and law enforcement center. The Board of Commissioners voted May 11 to build a new facility on an undeveloped site, forgoing an offer from its southern neighbors to co-own and operate its existing detention center in Owatonna.
The 3-2 vote wasn't unexpected. While Commissioners Galen Malecha and Jim Purfeerst had expressed concerns over the project and its price tag, an estimated $49.2 million, their colleagues — Jeff Docken, Dave Miller and Steve Underdahl — have remained firm.
Meeting DOC standards is critical. The department's July 2019 report notifying Rice County that its main jail in downtown Faribault was about to be downgraded, launched the study. According to the DOC, the main jail, which houses medium- and maximum-security inmates, lacks adequate recreational and programming space, making it unable to house inmates for longer than 90 days. And though the county operates a jail annex on Hwy. 60, it's not set up to house higher security inmates.
Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick on Nov. 16, said the Board of Commissioners’ decision to hire a construction manager for the project will help accelerate the ordering process for certain materials that are now in short supply. Instead of going out for bid in a single package, a construction manager can have bids awarded piecemeal, he said.
The law enforcement center, which was approved by the board in May, will replace the existing Sheriff’s offices and main jail downtown, along with the jail annex on Hwy. 60 just east of the interstate. The board hasn’t yet determined what will happen with those buildings once they’re vacated, though the annex could return to the federal government, which owned the building previously. An agreement to purchase the annex included a stipulation that it needed to be used for law enforcement purposes.
The new jail was approved after the state Department of Corrections threatened to limit the number of days inmates could be held in the main jail, which houses medium and maximum security inmates, because it didn’t have the required amount of space for recreation and programming. Those limits would put a significant squeeze on the Sheriff’s budget, former Sheriff Troy Dunn told the board, and increase the time deputies need to spend transporting inmates to and from jails in nearby counties as well as keep they tied up and away from the other obligations with the county.
Huddled outside of District One Hospital, Ann Vohs stood among a small group who waited and watched as the backhoe bucket swung back and forth, and back and forth, and back and forth, pulling pieces from Johnston Hall.
Section by section, it came down, part of the demolition of the historic building, once a part of the Episcopal Seabury Divinity School, until the machine was able to lift the massive cornerstone and deposit it onto a waiting tire to cushion it from damage.
At the bottom of the stone, in a carefully chiseled-out space and secured by wooden shims, was a six-inch by one-foot metal box. They’d found it, the rumored time capsule.
Vohs, a Faribault native, who along with her husband, Karl Vohs, has long advocated for the city’s history and historic preservation, described the moment Friday morning that they cut into the copper box and lifted out the enclosures as solemn, “almost sacred.”
Inside the time capsule were handbooks from Shattuck School, St. Mary’s Hall and Seabury, some religious texts, a Pioneer Press newspaper and three documents commemorating the hall’s May 15, 1888 dedication. In addition to a printed prayer card and a page signed by each member of the class of 1889, was a handwritten note, attributed to the building committee.
Vohs has the privilege of reading it aloud:
“The corner-stone of Johnston Hall was laid with appropriate ceremonies on Tuesday, May 15th 1888 by the Rt. Rev. H.B. Whipple D.D. bishop of the diocese of Minnesota, assisted by Miss D.B. Shumway, daughter of Mrs. Augusta M. Huntington.
“This Hall is the gift of Mrs. Augusta M. Huntington and erected in memory of her father William Sayn Johnston.
“The building committee and members of the Board of Trustees of the Seabury Mission.
“The Rev. F. O. Hookins, the Rev. James Dobbin and J.C. W. Coltrett, esq.”
And while there was excitement, there was some sadness. Just feet from where Vohs; the hospital’s former head of nursing, Joan Miller; several hospital facilities employees and a handful of construction workers stood were the remnants of Johnston Hall. After 133 years, the building’s distinctive tower was declared a hazard, leaving the city’s council with no choice but to approve its demolition.
While Garwood, Vohs, Miller and City Councilor Sara Caron are working with Allina Health/District One Hospital leaders to determine how to physically commemorate the hall’s presence in Faribault and its historical significance, discussions with leaders from hospital, Shattuck-St Mary’s School and the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour will determine the future of the 13 newly discovered documents.
The Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. building, a downtown Faribault landmark for more than 130 years, has been sold.
Rochester-based Midwest Indoor Storage closed on the property Sept. 30, paying $400,000 for the 2.16-acre site, according to Edina Realty’s website. That’s almost $52,000 less than what Rice County assessors estimated was the property’s market value.
Five of eight buildings on Faribault’s historic Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. site will come down, after the city’s Historic Preservation Commission approved a demolition permit Dec. 8.
That still leaves three buildings up, including the building with the well known painted strips that run across two sides and say “Farmer Seed and Nursery Co”; that building is located at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and some old train tracks. However, the seven-story structure located directly behind and displaying the famous “Faribo Seeds” signage, is set for demolition; the developers hope to save the panels to restore the sign for the future.
KK&G, which typically turns blighted properties into storage facilities, also plans to create multi-family housing. Nicole El-Sawaf, representing KK&G, said the company has considered a mural and other design ideas to reflect the Farmer Seed and Nursery Co.’s history.
Customers lined the sidewalk in front of Nerstrand’s new cafe Sept. 29, just minutes before its 9:30 a.m. grand opening.
Featuring homemade chicken wild rice soup and roast beef sandwiches with meats processed and prepared at Nerstrand Meats right next door, Boots and Lu’s made its debut. It was a day three years in the making.
“For our community, it’s amazing,” said owner Mary Heggedahl of fulfilling her late husband Clyde and late son Jeff’s dream to open a cafe/restaurant in town. “I love the community so much. We just needed a place where we can get together without having to go out of town.”
Heggedahl feels an overwhelming sense of love and support from the community and those who stopped for a bite to eat Wednesday. With a strong love for the local community, Heggedahl hopes customers come in, sit down and feel good.
When the opportunity came to buy the old Nerstrand Fire Hall, which the city’s volunteer Fire Department left behind last year for a larger building, Heggedahl jumped on it without having a clear-cut plan. As she began thinking more about about it, she decided a restaurant would be a great legacy for her family.
“Both my son and husband wanted this,” said Heggedahl, age 76, with tears in her eyes. “This is my retirement in here, and that’s OK.”
The Heggedahl family has been a fixture in the town for 130 years, operating Nerstrand Meats. Heggedahl explains that Clyde’s grandfather started the meat market, but her husband is the one that had all the talent for the foods processed there.
“We are all aware of Clyde, the gifted person behind everything we sell,” said Heggedahl. “He had the ability to put flavorings and seasonings together, and we all benefit from that.”
The meat market is now run by Heggedahl’s grandson Mitch, along with the assistance of his brother Brady. She’s proud of both grandsons and looks forward to working together and incorporating the meats they process/prepare in the food served at the cafe. Each day, Heggedahl plans on preparing different types of foods.
Thankful for the help of her family on the opening day from sisters Ava and Dorthy, daughter Val and friends Amy and Troy, Heggedahl feels blessed to get the business going for the community.