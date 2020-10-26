Prodded by controversy surrounding a popular local business, Bridgewater Township has moved ahead with long-considered changes to its agritourism ordinance, giving a boost to a fast-growing industry.
The township Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance change at its meeting earlier this month, along with a Conditional Use Permit for Keepsake Cidery. Both the ordinance and Keepsake's Permit are significantly more comprehensive than what they replace. Under the new ordinance, agritourism businesses are limited to 150 people under normal use and up to 250 for special events, which can only be held six times each year. Under Bridgewater’s old ordinance, a "rural events center” would be allowed to host up to 350 patrons for an event, provided it obtained a CUP.
Outside activities are required to be completed within daylight hours, indoor activities before 10 p.m. There are strict limits on noise and sound pollution, though outdoor amplified music can be included in a permit.
Notably, the new ordinance also touches on a number of topics not addressed in the previous ordinance, including food safety and dust regulations. It also includes tighter restrictions on both parking and signage.
Reasons for optimism
John Klockeman, who chairs the township’s Planning Commission, said that Bridgewater’s Comprehensive Plan prioritizes the promotion of “viable and sustainable agriculture,” so it makes sense to promote agritourism as a potential area of growth for the township.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson, who currently serves as Chair of the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, said that agritourism has become an shining star within the tourism industry.
“People like to know where their (food and beverages) come from,” he said. “It provides an experience that can be easily marketed.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Census of Agriculture, the economic impact of agritourism tripled from 2002 to 2017. The National Restraurant Association's 2015 Culinary Forecast showed that the top "food trend" is interest in local, sustainable agriculture.
Keepsake Cidery co-owner Nate Watters said that the growth of agritourism has only continued and increased even as much of the hospitality industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its ability to provide a family friendly, outdoor experience.
“Interest in agritourism was already very strong, and it’s definitely been magnified during the pandemic as people look to find a safe place to talk with each other,” he said.
Keepsake's IUP was something of a trailblazer, as the first of its kind issued by the township, one of the few in Rice County to do its own zoning. The initial permit limited the number of cars that could be parked on-site at one time and limited events to weekends from May through December only.
Despite its experimental nature it worked surprisingly well for surprisingly long, eliciting no formal complaints from neighbors until late last year. In response to the complaint, the board decided to take another “bite of the apple,” developing a CUP to address both Keepsake’s needs and neighbor complaints.
Wendy Wustenberg of the Wind Swept Hill Farm & Studio near Farmington has been on the frontlines of promoting agritourism as part of the North Star Farm Tour. Wustenberg helped to found the tour six years ago and sits on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.
Over the last several years, both crowd sizes and the number of farms included on North Star’s Tour have grown dramatically. Wustenberg said that ordinances like Bridgewater’s highlight the industry’s growing influence.
“It’s a compliment in no small way,” she said. ”It legitimizes (agritourism) as a real professional business.”
Since COVID hit, Wustenberg said the phone has been “ringing off the hook” at local agritourism farms. Each has had to make its own decisions with regard to how many people they can host and Wustenberg has taken a conservative approach, effectively shutting down her farm.
Wustenberg noted that safety was a huge priority for local farms even before COVID hit. After attending a conference held at the University of Minnesota in May of 2019, Wustenberg and North Star began helping local farmers to build hand washing stations.
Implementing those measures has become even more crucial now, but along with responsibility has come great opportunity. With longer treks on hold amid the pandemic, Wustenberg said that a jaunt to a local farm now looks more attractive to many families than ever.
“The demand for getting outside is part of what’s fueled (growing) interest,” she said. “People are appreciating getting into outdoor space … and families with kids love to come back.”