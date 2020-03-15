Todd Sesker, Faribault Public Schools superintendent, announced Sunday that district schools will close for students beginning Monday. The closure will last through Thursday, March 27.
Teachers may report to school Tuesday, March 17 to work on online learning lessons, should those become necessary after March 27, according to district spokesman Matt Steichen.
The text of Sesker's messge:
"In accordance with Governor Walz’s announcement this morning, Faribault schools will be closed Monday, March 16, and remain closed through March 27 to combat the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to develop our response based on the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Governor Walz, and the Minnesota Department of Education.
"Additionally, all school events and student activities are cancelled through March 27.
"Should Governor Walz extend the closure, we will initiate our flexible learning plans beginning Monday, March 30. Schools will be open beginning Tuesday, March 17, for teachers who want to come in to prepare their flexible learning plans.
"Beginning Tuesday, March 17th, the school district will provide free childcare - to emergency personnel and healthcare workers only - from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The school district will communicate details to our health care employers on Monday.
"We are also developing plans to provide meals for students. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available.
"District staff is working hard to make sure learning continues and emergency and healthcare workers are free to do their jobs without worrying about daycare. We are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of our students as we continue to navigate this public health crisis."