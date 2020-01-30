As the suburbs continue to grow, more people are traveling on already congested roads.
State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, said the Legislature is well aware of several traffic issues in the south metro.
Highway 3 is backed up in Rosemount and Highway 77 may need another lane in Apple Valley, he said. Highway 52 and Highway 55 can both experience significant congestion during commute times.
“We’re having commuter issues,” Huot said. “And there’s an environmental issue too with people just sitting in traffic.”
A lack of transportation can be a economic barrier for many people.
What are some solutions?
“Maybe it’s driverless cars,” Huot said. “Those discussions are happening at the capitol right now.”
One option several area officials feel is at least worth exploring is using existing railway for a commuter line.
A Minnesota Regional Passenger Rail initiative hopes to connect south central Minnesota and the Twin Cities using existing rail line.
One potential line would connect Northfield and St. Paul on the railroad through Farmington, Rosemount and Inver Grove Heights.
This is not a plan to bring “light rail” to the south metro, Huot said.
“It’s more like the (Northstar Line) that goes to Big Lake,” Huot said.
Any potential line would be several years, if not decades away from becoming a reality, but the initiative is at a turning point in its timeline.
The Minnesota Department of Transpiration has requested $500,000 to study the corridor in its 2020 budget from the Legislature.
The funds would be used for a feasibility study, which would look at routes, stops and infrastructure.
Huot was happy to put his name on the bill.
“I don’t know how much traction it’s going to get, but we should at least see what it would take,” Huot said.
In an attempt to put together a multi-city coalition for passenger rail, Northfield City Council Member Suzie Nakasian spoke to the Rosemount City Council during a workshop last week.
Nakasian said there’s strong support in the Minnesota House, but the Senate is more challenging.
“There’s an apprehension and mistrust about rail in Minnesota,” Nakasian said.
But she feels passenger rail could help the south metro.
“If we were to pursue this rail line at minimum 12 percent of the traffic would come off those roads and come on to this corridor,” Nakasian said.
She said about 60 percent Northfield residents commute to Hennepin and Ramsey counties for work, with several traveling through Rosemount to get there.
She said as long as people have good coffee and Wi-Fi, many commuters will be happy to use the train especially during inclement weather.
“Cities that will succeed in the future are the ones that aren’t congested,” Nakasian said.
The western route from Northfield to Minneapolis is more complicated.
The omnibus transportation bill from the Minnesota Legislature in 2002 essentially banned MnDOT or any other agency from studying the Dan Patch line as a commuter line.
The Dan Patch Line connects Northfield to Minneapolis through Lakeville, crossing the Minnesota River in Savage to Minneapolis.
In recent years, some Minnesota legislators have expressed interest in lifting the restriction.
Nakasian said many city officials have been supportive of the idea.
The corridor could eventually connect south through Albert Lea to Iowa. It could then connect to rail heading to Texas, Nakasian said.
“It’s rather ambitious, but it’s possible,” Nakasian said.
One purpose of meeting with the Rosemount City Council was to be informative for the newer members.
Mayor Bill Droste said there’s federal money to study the whole upper Midwest.
“Not to be engaged would be negligent,” Droste said.
Council Member Tammy Block said she’s lived in Chicago where trains are common and found it hard to understand why there weren’t more in the area.
City Council Member Paul Essler said he’s a fan of using Amtrak and would consider it.
Nakasian noted several private operators have taken interest in rail projects in other states.
For more information, visit MNRail.org.