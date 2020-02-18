A week before precinct caucuses, three candidates vying for the Democratic-Farmer Labor Party’s Senate District 20 endorsement — Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup — took questions on issues impacting Minnesotans, including health care, agriculture, taxes and gun control.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, currently holds the District 20 seat, and plans to run for re-election. District 20 includes most of Le Sueur County, northern Rice County and part of Scott County.
Suzie Nakasian
Suzie Nakasian, a third-term Northfield city councilor, has had a long career working in the political sphere. In the 1980s, the New York native considered herself a moderate Republican and served as a special assistant for Sen. Elizabeth Dole. She left politics in the 1990s when she felt the GOP was no longer reflecting her values and pursued an education in theology. In Northfield, she taught as an adjunct Carleton College professor.
Nakasian touted her work on Northfield’s Environmental Quality Commission on water and land management issues and helped revise the city’s comprehensive plan. Nakasian has also headed several grass roots initiatives, including a campaign to restore regional passenger rail service between Northfield to the Twin Cities using an existing rail line.
“The reason I’m running for office is out of a concern for climate change,” said Nakasian, adding that the state needs to move faster on public transportation, including regional passenger rail. “Transportation is the largest climate contributor for CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions and we have the infrastructure to reduce that massively within the next five years.”
Nakasian positioned herself as a moderate who’s use to working across the aisle.
“Partisan rhetoric is not winning,” she said. “I listen and understand and have a record of 12 years on my City Council for being that middle vote breaker between two extremes and finding the way forward.”
Jon Olson
Prior to running for Senate, Jon Olson served 25 years as a United States naval intelligence officer overseas. In 2011, Olson retired with the rank of commander and started teaching national security courses at Metropolitan State University and Carleton College. After caring for his father battling Alzheimer’s, Olson said that he views access to health care as a right. If elected, Olson said he would work to support a statewide single-payer health care system, a type of universal health care in which costs are covered by a public program.
“What I have heard is the number one issue is health care, the cost of health care, how do we afford it?” said Olson. “We have two people here that don’t have health insurance at all. That is deeply distressing, because they are one critical illness or accident away from bankruptcy.””
Olson said his experience in the military, and his work with people of different backgrounds and cultures makes him a good fit for the Minnesota Legislature.
“As I think of the issues we talked about tonight, the American Dream is slipping away,” said Olson. “If you’re a young person, I’m not sure you have a whole lot of confidence in what life is going to look like in 15 or 20 years. … I think my lifetime of leadership experience, the broad and deep experience I’ve had around the world and leading people and finding solutions to complex problems, the fact that I’ve served as a diplomat, that I’ve built relationships, that I’ve been a consensus builder all my life finding win-win solutions, I feel like it puts me in a good position to serve as your state senator should you choose me.”
Davin Sokup
Davin Sokup doesn’t consider himself a traditional candidate. But as a carpenter, small business owner, millennial with student loan debt and a transgender man, Sokup said he’s impacted by many of the decisions made in St. Paul and could represent blue collar Minnesotans.
“I think that what is going to win this election for a Democrat is a candidate who is meeting someone where they’re at and can relate to their story,” said Sokup. “I hope to champion issues for the working class and I think that my story represents well with people here. I think it’s really important to see someone at your door asking for your vote who says ‘I understand what you’re struggling with. I’m likely struggling with the same thing and I’m going to fight help for a solution that matters deeply to me and matters deeply to all of us.’”
If elected, Sokup stated that his mission would be to bring back high paying and green jobs to the district.
“Big picture, what I would love to see in our community is access to the kinds of jobs that I witnessed my family having access to as a kid,” said Sokup. “Even then, those jobs were deteriorating, but I understand why people in my generation have left and why they don’t come back. If I can focus somehow on addressing climate change through the types of jobs that we get into greater Minnesota with focuses on wind and solar, that is what I would be incredibly proud to work on.”