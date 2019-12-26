Attendance at Faribault Middle School is on a slight upward trend and in-school and out-of-school suspensions have dropped over the last three years. Failing grades remain a concern, however.
According to data, presented by the school district's Director of Teaching Ryan Krominga showed that attendance at the middle school was slightly higher in academic year 2018-19 than previous years. Last year’s attendance was 84%, an increase from 2017-18’s 80%. Attendance was close in 2017-16 with 83%.
Failing grades appear to have increased at the middle school. One of Krominga’s slides show that over 200 students received nearly 500 failing grades on first quarter report cards in 2019-20. That’s an increase from 2018-19, when just under 200 students got about 325 failing grades.
The site team, said Krominga, will continue to talk through the data and also involve the district advisory committee to examine what’s working and not working from a district-wide and middle school perspective.
On a more positive note, in-school suspensions have dropped drastically at the middle school since 2017-18. Comparing first quarters over the past six school years, the total class periods in which students were placed in in-school suspension is at an all-time low. Approximately 500 class periods issued in-school suspensions in the first quarter of 2017-18, but in the first quarter of 2019-20, just over 200 class periods issued in-school suspensions.
While data isn’t yet available for 2019-20 as a whole, statistics show the total number of class periods to issue in-school suspensions dropped by more than half, from approximately 3,500 in 2017-18 to about 1,500 in 2018-19.
Out of school suspensions are also on the decline at the middle school. Comparing the first quarter of academic year 2018-19 to 2019-20, out-of-school suspensions decreased by 64%, from 69 to 25. Comparing full school years, out of school suspensions increased from 130 in 2016-17 to 341 in 2017-18, but dropped down to 252 in 2018-19.
Krominga attributes the decline in suspensions to a number of things, including the way teachers have reached out to students for extra help.
“A lot of it is their practices around restorative justice and how they were dealing with that behavior,” said Krominga. “… Changing the practice, whether increasing the outreach piece to figure out the problem together as a school or as a family, working together on solving it so it doesn’t continue.”
Faribault Middle School Principal Michael Meihak, present at the meeting, agreed that teacher-student interventions impact students’ behavior for the better, as well as restorative practices.
Changes to the middle school model
Krominga also gave an update on the middle school model, which initially took effect in fall 2017.
The original Middle School Implementation Plan included five tenants: Teams, Enhanced Elective Offerings, Common Planning Time, Academic Seminar/Flexible Scheduling and Advisory. However, budget cuts applied in March this year resulted in reworking the plan to exclude the academic seminar and advisory periods.
The plan as a whole was implemented to address specific challenges at the middle school, including attendance and discipline concerns, among others.
Apart from the number of failing grades at the middle school, Superintendent Todd Sesker said the model still accomplishes the goals of more course offerings and improving disciplinary measures. The decision to eliminate the academic seminar and advisory periods happened partially due to budget cuts but also due to the philosophical use of the staff, said Sesker.
Krominga added that staff surveys showed minimal effectiveness of the academic seminar and advisory periods, which were implemented in conjunction with the former block schedule. Now that the school has a seven-period day, those two pillars no longer fit.
On the downside, the revised model has resulted in less time for social/emotional learning and created larger class sizes. These are conflicts Krominga wants to find ways to address.