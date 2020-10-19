A Faribault man is charged with sexually abusing a young girl.
Jesus Eduardo Alvarado Reyes, 21, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Alvarado Reyes was charged after a Faribault Police officer spoke with a Rice County social worker about a sexual abuse allegations pertaining to a local girl. The incidents reportedly occurred on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. The following day, the girl said that Reyes had sexually abused her over several years.
Court documents state Alvarado Reyes admitted to having sexually abused the girl for approximately four years during an interview at the Police Department.
“(Alvarado Reyes) also said that he had been trying to get this ‘off his chest’ and that it was a big relief on his heart to talk about it,” court documents state.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Reyes at $15,000 Monday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victim, remaining law-abiding, making all future court appearances and following other requirements. As of Monday afternoon, Reyes was in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.