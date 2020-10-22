With the need greater than ever, Rice County and even the city of Faribault have taken steps in recent days to improve access to high-speed internet in rural areas.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, the county Board of Commissioners approved two agreements with private companies to use federal CARES Act funding to expand internet access. The larger of those agreements was with Nuvera, a Prior Lake-based internet service provider. The fiber to home project is slated to go online early next month, providing high-speed coverage for 106 homes in the rural Webster area. The total project cost was estimated at $612,350 by Nuvera, with county CARES Act dollars covering $200,000 of that.
In its request for funding, Nuvera included requests from several local residents as well as Sen. Rich Drahiem, R-Madison Lake, who represents the area at the state Capitol. Draheim lives in a portion of rural Le Sueur County with limited internet access and has pushed hard for more funding to expand access at the capitol.
"High speed internet access is an important piece of life in Minnesota and expanding access to it in rural Minnesota is very important," Draheim wrote. "It will impact our businesses, homes and schools and bring greater prosperity to the 20th District."
Without rural broadband, advocates say that rural communities effectively find themselves locked out of the 21st century economy. When communities gain access to rural broadband, residents can enjoy opportunities previously reserved for big city residents.
Changing need
Before the pandemic hit, only about one in six Americans worked remotely even part of the time. At the pandemic's peak, that exploded to about half of all Americans according to the Brookings Institute, though that has gone down since.
With many patients too scared to see their doctor in-person, telemedicine has also exploded as a result of the pandemic. Almost overnight, local providers like Mayo Clinic Health System and Allina Health went from providing almost no care virtually to using the technology for most appointments. While the technology to provide a significant amount of health care virtually has been available for years, the need has never come along until now, and both providers and insurers had been slow to embrace it and not until March 30 did the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that it would reimburse physicians for telehealth visits the same as for in-person visits.
Local schools have been among the most affected by the transition, with many families struggling to afford or access the internet they need. Faribault Public Schools ESL Coordinator Sambath Ouk said that for many families who have lost jobs during the pandemic, even reduced price internet is difficult to afford.
"You've got (families) that have lost jobs and are struggling to pay rent," he said. "You’ve got to meet your immediate needs first."
Ouk said that the Faribault Public Schools have helped families access affordable internet and was hit with a deluge of requests for internet hotspots. With only about 15 hotspots left, Ouk worries the district is about to run out.
"I am very, very nervous we won’t have the resources to meet the needs for our families," he said.
Small steps
Nuvera's President and CEO Glenn Zerbe, said that public-private partnerships to expand internet access in rural areas are common. That's because the cost of extending the service to each individual household is often exorbitant in rural areas.
"With the state, when we do border to border grants it's typically 2/3rds private money, 1/3rd public money," Zerbe said. "Federal grants tend to be more 50/50."
Zerbe said that while service is currently available in most of the area covered, it's not fast enough for the increasing needs of many telecommuters, students and others. To Zerbe, federal and state goals for speed are too far out, even if the state were on track to hit them.
"Our standards are higher than those," he said. "We don’t think those have kept up with current demand."
NorthfieldWiFi is the other local firm that has received backing from the county as it works to improve internet access. Founded in 2006, the company provides high-speed broadband internet to residents located in rural areas throughout the region using cutting edge fiber through the air technology.
Co-owner Nate Lyon noted that without having to lay cables underground, the process of getting high-quality broadband is much cheaper, enabling the company to skip the line for grant funding and overcome barriers faced by traditional broadband providers. The technology comes with both opportunities and challenges. Lyon noted that trees, hills and other barriers can pose particular challenges to getting a customer a strong connection, in most cases a direct view of the tower is needed for the technology to work.
To expand its service, Northfield WiFi needs access to area towers so it can install its equipment. At its Oct. 13 meeting , Faribault’s City Council signed off on plans to install six NorthfieldWiFi antennas on the top of the water tower located at 1225 Parshall St.
According to council documents, staff were willing to rent space on the tower for NorthfieldWiFi’s use after determining that it did not conflict with the tower’s operation. The lease will run for five years, starting at $2,500 and increasing by at least 3% each year. While the city itself has robust internet access, many neighboring rural areas have limited to no broadband access. Lyon said that he’s heard from potential customers in those areas clamoring for help.
NorthfieldWiFi also reached an agreement with Rice County that will enable it to access about $89,000 in CARES Act dollars to help cover the cost of installing its equipment on several area towers in rural portions of the county.
Included in the packet prepared for the county board was a map showing the status of broadband internet in Rice County. It showed that while Faribault, Northfield and a large area surrounding Lonsdale are well served, many rural parts of the county are not. The map showed that Richland, Shieldsville and Wheeling townships are particularly poorly served, with many residents having no access to broadband whatsoever. Several other townships, including Morristown and Walcott have many “underserved” areas.
Despite the lack of internet in all of those areas, Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted has said that when up against other jurisdictions, Rice County has a hard time competing for those dollars because it isn’t seen as “high priority” compared to other jurisdictions.
As for NorthfieldWiFi, its projects are designed to focus on reaching customers in those most underserved areas. Just one transmission location will be built out upon initially, with more added subsequently as coverage gaps are determined.
Lyon noted that the use of CARES Act dollars is limited, and only going to cover the cost of the equipment for each site. Internal equipment costs and lease agreement costs will still be paid for by NorthfieldWiFi.
Still, that’s enough to enable the projects to proceed full steam ahead. County Commissioner Jeff Docken, whose district covers rural western Rice County, said he was pleased that thanks to CARES Act funding, much needed advances in internet speed are coming.
“In just a short period of time, it looks like we’ll increase our coverage all over the county,” he said.