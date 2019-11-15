CEDAR RAPIDS — A Faribault man who traveled to Iowa to have sex with minors was convicted by a jury last month after a three-day trial in federal court.
Terrance Nordwall, 50, was convicted of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
The evidence at trial showed that in March and April 2019, Nordwall exchanged text messages with a man who he believed was a “pimp” with a 14-year-old girl and a 15‑year‑old girl available. The man was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Nordwall agreed to pay the pimp $200 for a half hour with the two girls, and he drove to the Cedar Rapids area, where he met law enforcement officers.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared.
Nordwall remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, $15,300 in special assessment and supervised release for five years to life following any imprisonment.
Nordwall was convicted in 2004 in Rice County on one count of child sexual conduct and one count of possessing child pornography, and on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Freeborn County after he admitted to investigators that he met a 15-year-old girl and had sex with her before and after seeing a movie. In addition to his confession, Nordwall admitted to establishing relationships with females over the internet and showing his nude body to females online with the use of a webcam. He was sentenced to 185 days in prison and 15 years probation, which he completed in February.,
According to a July 10, 2003 Albert Lea Tribune article, Nordwall met two teenage girls online, and chatted over the internet with each for several weeks before meeting them in person. In each instance, the paper reported, Nordwall sexually assaulted the girls.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.