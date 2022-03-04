Gary Bruggenthies is among those concerned with the country’s financial state.
With a background in accounting and the drive to make a difference, Bruggenthies says he is ready to serve in state office. The Wheatland Township resident is running as a Republican for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 58A seat.
“I’ve got time, energy and experience,” Bruggenthies said. “I’ve got a lot of gas left in my tank, and I’ve got a lot of passion to leave things better for the next generation.”
As a longtime accountant and father of six, Bruggenthies said that he has a lot of experience managing money.
“I work at the highway department in Jordan. I’ve worked in Scott County for 23 years now. I’m an accountant by trade. I’ve been involved in politics in my own world in Wheatland Township since 2006.”
Bruggenthies announced his run for the District 58 seat at a recent event put on by the Rice County Republicans. The newly drawn district includes most of northern Rice County.
Rice County GOP Chair Jim Flaherty called Bruggenthies “fiscally responsible.”
“He’s a good person who understands how the government works, which is always an important thing,” Flaherty said. “It should cut his learning curve down.”
Bruggenthies is nearing retirement from the Highway Department in Jordan and is looking forward to the next stage of his life.
“Like I said before, I have a lot of energy,” Bruggenthies said. “How you do anything is how you do everything. I’m assuming I’ll get the nomination on March 26. I’m gonna be a door knocker. I want people to know who I am. I want them to see a face with the name and hear a voice with it.”
Bruggenthies will be seeking local Republican party endorsements.
“Right now, everything is about March 26th,” he said. I will be making calls to delegates and introducing myself, telling them about who I am. It’s all about taking baby steps.”
Bruggenthies said his children are on of his reasons for running.
“I want my kids to know that I’m handing it off to them. I need them to know to get involved, not to just sit in the stands,” he said.
Bruggenthies said reducing taxes one of his top priorities.
“I think the state needs to focus on decreasing tax revenue,” he said. “I have a lot of experience squeezing six cents out of a nickel. I think we need to reign back on the spending.”