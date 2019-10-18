This week, the Faribault Police Department held its annual meeting. The occasion gives members of the department the chance to meet together, review the past year, discuss our goals and acknowledge some of the good work its staff has done.
Officers Scott Duncan and Chris Tonjum were awarded lifesaving medals, and Officer Sarah Tollefson was given a written commendation for their efforts during a response to an unresponsive male in March. Officers Duncan and Tonjum performed CPR on the victim, who was transported to the hospital and survived. This is the second lifesaving award for both Officers Duncan and Tonjum.
Detective Matt Kolling was recognized for his five and a half years of work in the Investigations Unit.
Evidence Technician Gina Palan was recognized for her work in purging old items of evidence.
Records Specialists Jackie Remme and Cheryl Berndtson were recognized for their work in clearing suspense files.