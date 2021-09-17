There’s no better way to experience autumn colors in the Faribault area than a hike.
From the brilliant yellows, oranges and red of maples to the scarlet and russets of oaks … the crisp, fresh autumn air and the last warm rays of sunlight before winter arrives...the crunch of fallen leaves and acorns beneath your boots … stopping to enjoy a warm mug of apple cider or a caramel apple pulled from your backpack — it all calls for an afternoon on the trail.
Fortunately, there are plenty of great autumn trails around Faribault to hike. Some are right out your back door, while some are a day trip that you can do in an afternoon.
River Bend Nature Center (Faribault)
Golden aspen and orange-yellow maple leaves await hikers at River Bend Nature Center. One great option at the park is the 1.4-mile Owl and Trout Lily trails, which form a loop through a floodplain forest. Part of the trail runs alongside the Straight River. From First Street NW in Faribault, take Sixth Avenue SE south. Turn left/east onto Division Street East then right/south onto 10th Avenue SE, which when it curves east becomes Fifth Street SE. Next, turn right/south onto Rustad Road. Park at the lot for the interpretive center.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park (Faribault)
A picturesque waterfall awaits hikers at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. The 1-mile round trip walk via Hidden Falls Trail is especially beautiful in autumn with yellow, orange, red sugar maple and ironwood, bronze-colored basswood, and russet-leaved oak lining the path. Hidden Falls sits in a glade amid this northern hardwoods forest, and boasts a 12-foot drop over a 90-foot wide ledge. From Faribault, take St. Paul Avenue/Cannon City Boulevard northeast. Turn right/east onto Nerstrand Boulevard, which becomes Kane Avenue when it curves north, then go left/west onto County Road 40. Take the first/north to the parking area; from there, walk east on the White Oak Trail to the Hidden Falls Trail.
Sakatah Lake State Park (Waterville)
Day hikers can visit the classic Big Woods of old at Sakatah Lake State Park. The 2.4-miles round trip Oak Tree Trail and Big Woods Loop heads through a forest of basswood, oak and maple, all resplendent in harvest hues during fall. From Waterville, take Minn. Hwy. 60 east. Turn left/north at the park entrance. When the park road splits, go right/northeast. Park in the first lot. Hike the side of the road back, crossing the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail. The Oak Tree Trail is the next junction; go right/west onto it. The trail leads to the Big Woods Loop.
Rice Lake State Park (Owatonna)
The glorious autumn colors of maple, oak and aspen can be enjoyed at Rice Lake State Park. The 2.4-mile Hiking Club Trail loops through several such woods and cross meadows featuring bur oak. About half of the trail runs alongside scenic Rice Lake. From Owatonna, take County Road 19/Rose Street east. Turn right/south onto County Road 40 into the park. When the park road splits, go left/southeast and follow it the parking lot at the walk-in and group campsites; follow the turf trail to the trail shelter.
Northwest Nature Park (Waseca)
Walkers can enjoy autumn leaves along pathways at Northwest Nature Park. About 0.75 miles of hiking trails run through the park in three small loops. From downtown Waseca, take Minn. Hwy. 13 north. Turn left/west onto 13th Avenue NW and then left/south onto 12th Avenue NW. Upon arriving at Northwest Park, leave your vehicle parked against the curb and walk west past the playground. At the trail junction, go right/northwest. The loops begin in about 0.13 miles on the trail’s left/west side.
Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park (New Prague)
Yellow, orange and russet leaves in a farm setting make for a trip into autumns past at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park. A 0.4-mile paved path circles through the wooded farmstead, passing a barn, corn cribs, and small beach along Cedar Lake. From New Prague, take Minn. Hwy. 19 east. Turn left/north onto County Road 89, right/east onto County Road 2, then left/north onto Juniper Avenue. A large lot for the park is on the right/east.
Ritter Farm Park (Lakeville)
Maple and birch stands await hikers at Ritter Farm Park in Lakeville. The 3.2-mile Mader Loop combined with the Matterhorn Trail either heads through or skirts the park’s woodlands. From the junction of Interstate 35 and 185th Street/County Road 60 in Lakeville, take the latter east. Turn right/south onto Kendrick Avenue, right/west onto the second split in the park road, go left/northwest. The road ends in a parking lot with the trail leaving from the north side.