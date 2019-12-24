Local distillers and breweries are breathing a brief sigh of relief after a tax break that first came into effect in 2018 was extended — but with the break now set to expire at the end of next year, the reprieve isn’t likely to last for long.
While President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has been controversial since it was first enacted, a few specific provisions in the law have enjoyed broader support. One of the most popular was the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.
Under the law, taxes on the first 100,000 gallons of distilled spirits sold were reduced by 80%, from $13.50 per proof gallon to $2.70. A third new tax bracket lowered taxes on all per proof gallons between the 100,001st gallon and the 22,130,000th gallon by 16 cents.
The bill also included tax cuts for breweries and wineries. Breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels saw the excise rate halved on their first 60,000 barrels. The legislation also extended additional tax credits to small wineries, saving many 55-70% on their taxes.
By saving small breweries, wineries and distilleries somewhere between $80 and $100 million, the bill gave many small beverage companies the cash they needed to expand their operations. However, the 2017 tax bill only extended the tax cut for two years.
In recent months, members of the Minnesota Distillers Guild reached out to members of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation. Distillers fear that without the break, they’d have to cut back operations drastically or even go out of business.
With 75% of Congress signed up to co-sponsor the bill, including every member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, distillers expressed optimism that the break might be extended permanently. Yet it was caught up in a political tug of war over a potential end-of-the year fiscal deal.
Even though their taxes weren’t hiked this time, local distilleries expressed frustration that Washington was unable to avoid kicking the can down the road even on this most popular of measures.
“There’s still a ton of uncertainty in where our federal taxes are going,” said Mark Schiller of Loon Liquors in Northfield. “We still don’t know if we’re going to be put on the same playing field as the bigger distilleries.”
Some local distilleries, like 10,000 Drops in Faribault, were founded in the wake of the tax credit and have never paid the higher tax rate. 10,000 Drops’s Jake Hvistendahl said he feared that losing the tax cut could cut massively into 10,000 Drops’s margins.
Even with the somewhat disappointing result this year, co-owner and head brewer Rob Kruchoski said he’s hopeful that Washington will get around to permanently extending the tax credit soon enough.
“We’re excited that we can get a bit of a tax reprieve,” he said. “ I’m sure they’ll try to work on making it permanent.”