The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary unit was recognized for the most outstanding overall programs in four areas and received four certificates of merit during the Department of Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary Convention held last month in Willmar.
There are a total of 434 Auxiliary units in Minnesota.
American Legion Auxiliary units annually report how their members participate in various program areas to support and serve veterans, the military and their families, children and their communities. Activities are tracked by volunteer hours, money spent, written narratives of 500 to 1000 words, including photos and newspaper clippings. In addition, they can apply for awards and plaques for the unit’s outstanding service and accomplishments.
Faribault was awarded plaques for National Security, chaired by Candy Braun; Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, chaired by Paulette Jameson, History, chaired by Linda Claeson; and Public Relations, co-chaired by Pat Ernste and Linda Claeson. The submissions for History and Public Relations have been submitted by the Department to the National American Legion Auxiliary competition.
Certificates of Merit that the Faribault unit received were the Auxiliary Emergency Fund, chaired by Chris Terrell; Senior History, chaired by Linda Claeson; Legislation, chaired by Karen Rasmussen; and Past President’s Parley, chaired by Winnie Hughes.
In addition, Unit 43 was recognized for having achieved the District 3 membership goal. Of the 10 districts in Minnesota, District 3 achieved the highest percentage of membership to goal of 89.73%.
Attending the convention was President Karen Rasmussen and incoming membership chair Jeannie Bowers.