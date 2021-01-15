After experiencing an unusually dry start to winter, area residents were particularly excited to lace up their skates and take a few laps around the rink.

jefferson park ice skating_8.jpg

Ice rinks at Jefferson Park officially opened Jan. 7, despite the imperfect conditions due to the unseasonably warm weather thus far.

Although the unseasonably warm temperatures have been a treat for some, it hasn’t made the ice-making process any easier for city officials. On Jan. 7, Faribault Parks and Recreation announced on its Facebook page the outdoor rinks at Jefferson Park were open.

jefferson park ice skating_9.jpg

There are four total ice rinks at Jefferson Park, with two geared for playing hockey, as pictured in the background. Another for ice skating is not quite ready to for skaters yet. (Michelle Vlasak photos/southerminn.com)

Though not in perfect condition due to Mother Nature’s stubbornness, the post indicated conditions were improving with each application of water when daytime temperatures were below freezing.

jefferson park ice skating_7.jpg

Parents also got on the ice to join in on the fun their children were having.

On Tuesday afternoon, three families enjoyed their time on the ice in the mild temperatures. The sound of blades scraping the ice and laughter filled the air as children skated around the rink and their parents cheered them on.

It was a teaching moment for many children, as they were learning how to skate for the first time.

jefferson park ice skating.jpg

Camden Sefkow proudly skates around the rink at Jefferson Park Tuesday.
jefferson park ice skating_4.jpg

Harrison Sefkow gears up to skate around the loop of one of four ice rinks at Jefferson Park. Despite the number of times he fell, he got back up to try again each time.

Camden and Harrison Sefkow were skating for their second time this year and enjoyed every minute of it, despite falling a number of times. The smile on their faces, despite their spills, proved they were still having fun. Jefferson Park is also convenient for the Sefkow family as they live pretty close by and have easy access to the rink whenever time allows.

jefferson park ice skating_3.jpg

Gretchen Mathwig holds her daughter Gemma while teaching her how to ice skate.

The Hargarten and Mathwig children joined forces in hopes of learning how to skate that same afternoon. Gretchen Mathwig, of St. Peter, worked to teach her boyfriend’s children how to skate. Lucas and Shaun Hargarten said they were having fun while learning how to skate from Mathwig.

jefferson park ice skating_1.jpg

It was a family affair for the Mathwig’s and Hargarten’s Tuesday afternoon at the skating rink, where the children learned how to skate for the first time with smiles on their faces.

When asked if he would skate again Shaun happily exclaimed, “Yes, that’s how you get better.”

jefferson park ice skating_2.jpg

Shaun (left) and Lucas Hargarten pose for a photo while skating outside Tuesday afternoon. Though it was their first time on the ice, they enjoyed it. (Michelle Vlasakphotos/southerminn.com)

Though used to skating at Shattuck St. Mary’s Ice Arena near where they live, Ruby and Alice Garlinski learned the ropes of skating in an outdoor rink. Considering the amount of times they traveled around the rink, their time was well enjoyed.

jefferson park ice skating_5.jpg

Alice Garlinski practices skating with the assistance of a skate helper.
jefferson park ice skating_6.jpg

Ruby Garlinski skates across the rink as the sun sets Tuesday afternoon, triggering some of the lights to go on.

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments