After experiencing an unusually dry start to winter, area residents were particularly excited to lace up their skates and take a few laps around the rink.
Although the unseasonably warm temperatures have been a treat for some, it hasn’t made the ice-making process any easier for city officials. On Jan. 7, Faribault Parks and Recreation announced on its Facebook page the outdoor rinks at Jefferson Park were open.
Though not in perfect condition due to Mother Nature’s stubbornness, the post indicated conditions were improving with each application of water when daytime temperatures were below freezing.
On Tuesday afternoon, three families enjoyed their time on the ice in the mild temperatures. The sound of blades scraping the ice and laughter filled the air as children skated around the rink and their parents cheered them on.
It was a teaching moment for many children, as they were learning how to skate for the first time.
Camden and Harrison Sefkow were skating for their second time this year and enjoyed every minute of it, despite falling a number of times. The smile on their faces, despite their spills, proved they were still having fun. Jefferson Park is also convenient for the Sefkow family as they live pretty close by and have easy access to the rink whenever time allows.
The Hargarten and Mathwig children joined forces in hopes of learning how to skate that same afternoon. Gretchen Mathwig, of St. Peter, worked to teach her boyfriend’s children how to skate. Lucas and Shaun Hargarten said they were having fun while learning how to skate from Mathwig.
When asked if he would skate again Shaun happily exclaimed, “Yes, that’s how you get better.”
Though used to skating at Shattuck St. Mary’s Ice Arena near where they live, Ruby and Alice Garlinski learned the ropes of skating in an outdoor rink. Considering the amount of times they traveled around the rink, their time was well enjoyed.