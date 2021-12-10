A Scandinavian holiday favorite, lefse once again proved to be a big seller at the First English Lutheran Church holiday bake sale on Dec. 4 in Faribault.
The sale is an annual event at the church that was built in 1937. The soft Norwegian flatbread is often accompanied by butter, sugar and/or brown sugar. First English Lutheran’s lefse supplies were depleted by the early afternoon on the day of the sales and over 870 rounds were sold this year.
For the love of lefse
One of the largest bake sale events in the Faribault area, the First English Luteran sale features the popular lefse along with a wide range of other Scandinavian treats (i.e. rosettes and Krumkake), cookies, cakes, pies and bars. Even with the wide range of taste treats available, lefse is always a popular item at the church, which has its roots firmly planted in Scandinavia.
“The church was built in 1937, and before that, it was three small Norwegian congregations that got together to form the First English Lutheran Church. The women in those churches used the money from the bake sales to help buy the land for the church. We tried to trace it back to when it (the bake sale) actually started but for sure since 1937 it has been with our church,” bake sale coordinator Pat Rice said.
The inclusion of lefse on list of items for sale at the those early bake sales was a natural fit for the church since much of its congregation was of Norwegian descent.
“People were of Norwegian origin, so when they came over here, the lefse was something they had from their country,” Rice said. “This (lefse) was making something that kept their culture going.”
A group of almost 75 people help make the bake sale a success each year, and the lefse making is a two-day labor intensive process that includes specialized equipment and techniques.
In years past, the lefse production would include the up to 200 pounds of potatoes, which would require peeling and cooking in order to get them ready for the lefse recipe. This year, instant potatoes were incorporated for the first time, thus making the process a bit easier for all involved.
“Butter, water, milk and potatoes, it sits over night and then the next day you add the flour and that’s where it gets a little tricky,” Rice said. “You want to mix it well and have a good consistency for rolling.”
She continued, “One day you mix it up and then on the second day you add the flour and roll it (the lefse) out. The first day was easy because for the first time we did not use regular potatoes and we used instant. The instant potatoes are so much better. We didn’t have to peel them and didn’t have the mess…and it tastes just the same and it rolls a lot easier.”
In order to meet the demand of the sale, the crew has two sessions for making the lefse, and the final product was between 850-900 rounds for the sale.
Bake sale veterans
The oldest member of the lefse squad is 93 years old and helped out with the bagging process; another is 91 years old, serving as one of the lefse rollers.
The crew has several people in their 80s and 90s, but it also had 8-10 new people join the group this year, and the roster includes both women and men each year. The group of lefse makers also included First English Lutheran Church pastors Mark Johnson and Janet White.
“One guy took off work for the day to help us, because he had never seen it made,” Rice said. “We have people who don’t belong to our congregation who come and help make it because it is a fun thing to do.”
Rice noted that there was about 50 people in the lobby of the church awaiting for the sale to start on Dec. 4, and most were coming in to purchase their allotment of lefse. The sale limits customers to just five bags of lefse per person.
“Every year, we get a big group of people coming in for lefse, because it is labor intensive to make it and they know it is going to be good,” Rice said. “A lot of people buy it and freeze it to get it ready for the holidays. “Everybody likes it (lefse) a bit different. Some like it with nothing, some like it with butter, some like it with butter and brown sugar and some want it with butter and sugar — everyone does it differently in their families.”
Sara Schrader, who previously served as one of the chairs of the bake sale for 12 years, told of one of her family members who enjoyed combining lefse with another notorious Scandinavian food item.
“He couldn’t have his lutefisk without lefse each year,” Schrader said.
Rice added, “I think our sale is probably one of the biggest bake sales in Faribault. I think ours is a factor, because people want lefse and the other Scaninavian stuff — even if they are not Scandinavian, they like (the treats and baked goods).”
The true final result is the funds generated by the First English Lutheran Church’s bake sale. All proceeds are distributed each year to charities and groups in need through the community.
“Next week, we will decide where we will give the money away,” Rice said. “All the money from the sale is given away, and we don’t keep anything. We usually have about 15 different places where we donate the money to. It is kind of an outreach for the church and a way to connect. We like to have a presence in the community beyond our church.”
The sale is typically held the first Saturday of December each year at the First English Lutheran Church, which is located at 204 Second St. NW in Faribault. For more information, please call the church at 507-334-4389 or visit firstenglishfaribault.org.