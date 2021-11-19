When Faribault Foods came to the city with plans to build a brand new, nearly $100 million state-of-the art facility that would nearly triple its space, city leaders had to act fast.
Their timeline was short, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told a group of Minnesota state senators traveling the state to consider projects for an anticipated 2022 bonding bill. But while the company, which has recently been sold to Mexico-based La Costeña, didn't request tax incentives from the city, it did need some help.
An $843,500 grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development helped pay for infrastructure improvements that ensured the eponymous manufacturer kept its roots in Faribault. That money, says city Engineer Mark DuChene, retained 319 jobs and created an additional 20.
The story was much the same when Daikin Applied in 2018 looked to convert the former Malt-O-Meal warehouse into a manufacturing facility, and earlier this year when Trystar needed higher water pressure for its second expansion in two years. In each case, the city needed help with infrastructure improvements. And quickly.
In each case, the Department of Employment and Economic Development stepped up, authorizing Business Development Public Infrastructure grants to help the city retain and expand its businesses.
These instances are emblematic of how the grant program, often referred to as BDPI, have ensured outstate communities stay competitive when it comes to attracting keeping businesses — and jobs. And why Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, has introduced legislation to re-fund the program, $20 million in general obligation bonds in all.
Jasinski on Tuesday brought the Senate's Bonding Committee — which he is apart of — to Faribault to see just what the dollars have meant to greater Minnesota.
Sitting in the lunchroom at Trystar, committee members could see Daikin Applied's northern facility as well as the site of the planned water tower, which will boost the water pressure for Daikin, Met-Con Cos. and Trystar, as well as any other business that locates nearby. It's an area that's likely to grow. Jasinski also supported legislation that paid for an early study of a potential County Road 9/Interstate 35 interchange just to the north of Trystar.
Since 2010, there have been 140 BDPI grants to greater Minnesota cities and counties; more than $70 million has been awarded. Faribault alone has received six grants since 2003, totaling $4.11 million. In 2012, Rice County received $326,000. Owatonna has gotten nearly $1.2 million since 2014.
According to the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, the program has created more than 5,000 jobs and helped retain another 9,500.
Prior to 2005, it became clear that when it came to economic development the scales were tipped in favor of Minnesota's metropolitan areas, said Dan Dorman, an Albert Lea Republican who served in the Minnesota House from 1999-2007 and is now a lobbyist for the Coalition. The amounts needed weren't particularly large, but were enough to keep outstate cities and counties competitive.
BDPI grants must pay for public infrastructure, and can cover up to 50% of a project that will expand economic growth, or retain or create jobs. There's also a limit on how often a city can go to the well. Local governments can receive more than $2 million every two years.
Even years are typically considered bonding years in the Legislature, but what will be included in the House and Senate packages, and in the governor's proposal won't be known until after the first of the year. The 2022 legislative session begins Jan. 31.