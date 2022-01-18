Rice County commissioners may use a local sales tax to help cover the cost of a planned new Public Safety Center in Faribault.
The $49.2 million facility on the north side of town will house a new jail and offices for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. It will occupy about 22 acres of the 109-acre property; the rest will be sold for public and private uses.
With construction plans close to finalized, County Administrator Sara Folsted and Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell spoke with commissioners Tuesday about how to structure bonds “to have the least impact on taxpayers.”
One of the available tools, Folsted said, is the local option sales tax. Lawmakers in 2019 amended the 1997 state law, allowing the tax to focus on using revenues for projects with a regional impact.
The county already has a half-cent sales tax in place to help fund transportation projects.
Folsted said the first step in the process is a resolution that will be presented during the Jan. 25 county board meeting. It has to include the proposed tax rate, the estimated amount of revenue generated, intended use for the funds and the date the tax will expire.
“If we do look to impose a special local option tax, it can only be used for the purpose that we designate,” she said. “In this case, it would be for the construction and debt service for the Public Safety Center.”
Folsted presented projections for both a quarter-cent sales tax and a half-cent sales tax to help meet the $2.4 million annual bond payment over 30 years. A half-cent tax would generate far more income than needed for the project, but officials could use the funds to pay off the debt sooner and save on interest costs.
Aligning the Public Safety Center bond with others that will be paid off during the 30 years could also reduce costs, she said.
Commissioners seemed more supportive of a quarter-cent tax, which would generate $58.8 million. In that case, the county would also have to levy about $14.7 million over the life of the bond.
“I think that’s what some of our conversation is going to come down to is what the total cost of borrowing is and if there are ways that we can reduce the total cost, and who is helping to pay for the bonds,” Folsted said.
While the sales tax would ultimately result in more than just Rice County residents paying for the Public Safety Center, there’s no guarantee lawmakers will allow it.
Assuming commissioners pass the local sales tax resolution, state lawmakers would have to approve a special law imposing the tax. Rice County voters would then have the final say on their November ballots.
Commissioner Galen Malecha suggested that staff check in with Winona County. Officials there approved a resolution in October for a quarter-cent sales tax to cover the cost of a $28 million jail.
The sales tax, he said, will take the facility cost “off the backs of the property taxpayers.” In an “aging county,” he said, people on fixed incomes may have to make tough choices to cover a property tax hike.
“This is actually one of the better options,” he said of the sales tax. “It doesn’t affect clothing. It doesn’t affect food … If you can afford to buy a 50-inch TV, you can probably afford to pay a little extra sales tax on it.”
Folsted noted one of the main concerns expressed during the county’s Truth in Taxation hearings is over residents on fixed incomes. The sales tax, she said, shifts who’s paying for the center.
Before bonds are issued, the county will hold public forums to discuss pros and cons of the local sales tax scenario. Folsted said the county will simply issue bonds if lawmakers or voters don’t approve the sales tax request.
“I feel we're in a strong fiscal position,” she said. “I'm not worried about our ability to borrow if this doesn't pass.”