As Faribault High School athletes prepare for the fall season, Falcons cheerleaders can now consider themselves part of an official school activity.
The new team makes its debut on 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on the Bruce Smith Field when the Faribault Falcons take on the Austin Packers.
Cheer coach Lisa Quimby fondly remembers her years as a Falcons cheerleader, but for many years, her alma mater didn’t offer that same opportunity to students interested in cheerleading because of budget cuts.
“I know how much I loved cheerleading and being that support system for the school,” said Quimby. “You go to games without cheerleaders and it’s not the same.”
Quimby spent three years trying to revive the cheer program. In August 2018, she approached the district's Activities Department and School Board to advocate for a revival. However, since the start of the 2018-19 school year was fast approaching, it was too late to begin a new school-funded activity. In the meantime, Quimby drew a large interest in a cheer club by sharing her idea via Instagram.
“I didn’t expect her to come up with something so quickly,” said Keith Badger, FHS activities director. “We had 30 girls ready to go the first football game.”
Due to conflicts in scheduling and some students moving away, the squad of 34 dwindled to 20 cheerleaders. But that was more than Falcons fans had seen on the field in a long time. Under Quimby’s instruction, the girls performed football and basketball games as well as the Homecoming Parade.
The success of the cheer club showed the Activities Department and the School Board the community's strong support for Falcons cheerleaders. Quimby credits these entities and the Faribault Booster Club for bringing the cheer squad back to FHS as a full-fledged school activity.
Cheerleaders in last year’s club paid for their own customized jersey uniforms, and Quimby covered the cost of pom poms and additional materials. This year, $2,000 was allocated to the new cheer fund for jerseys, while $400 was reserved for extra supplies. Quimby plans to utilize previous FHS cheer uniforms that fit the current squad members and order additional sizes through the same company to keep the costs down.
With her experience as a cheerleader and coach, Quimby has a whole repertoire of cheers to teach the new squad. But just like her coaches did years ago, she wants to give the new cheerleaders a chance to choreograph their own formations and write their own cheers. They also use the internet as a reference point for new ideas.
Quimby hopes the cheerleaders not only rev up the team but also draw more community support for Falcons sports. While she’s sticking to football and basketball games this season, she’s interested in taking the squad to soccer games and other sporting events if coaches are open to the possibility in the future.
For now, Quimby said, “We’re going to take it one step at a time.”