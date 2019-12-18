Thanks to the generosity of a local philanthropist, the impact of gifts to River Bend Nature Center between now and year's end could be doubled.
River Bend announced Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations to the nonprofit nature center made before Dec. 31 to a total of $10,000. Donors are invited to donate online at rbnc.org, by mail or by stopping by River Bend.
This is just the latest of several large donations River Bend has received recently. Dustin Simpson, who chairs River Bend’s Board of Directors, said that several smaller gifts had previously provided $9,000 in matching gift funds.
Simpson said that during the matching gift period, River Bend donors had already exceeded that figure with around $12,000 in donations. The new matching gift will enable donors to give another $7,000 more under the matching gift program.
Simpson and River Bend Director Director Breanna Wheeler both expressed gratitude for the gift. They also noted that River Bend receives no public funding, making it entirely reliant on the generosity of its supporters.
Wheeler said there’s no better time than now to donate to River Bend, pointing out that thanks to the matching gift program, a donor can substantially boost their impact.
“People have so many choices that they can donate to, but this is one way their money can go further,” she said.
Wheeler said it’s unusual for a community the size of Faribault to have its own nonprofit nature center, particularly one with River Bend’s wide reach. River Bend provides year-round environmental science programming designed for youth and adults alike. In addition to providing educational programming, the nature center also provides a pleasant setting for community events and maintains more than 10 miles of public use trails spread out over more than 740 acres of park land.
Wheeler said that River Bend is only able to provide those kinds of services because a large group of volunteers and donors have staunchly supported the Nature Center for 40 years. She added that more volunteers and donors are needed to keep River Bend strong into the future.
“There are a lot of people that enjoy coming out to the nature center,” she said. “If people value that ability to come in and hike, bike, ski or snowshoe, it’s important that they donate to keep us going in that way.”
Jane McWilliams, who currently serves as vice president on River Bend’s Board of Directors, was also excited about the donation. McWilliams said she looks forward to more donors in the community stepping up to help River Bend reach the $10,000 goal.
“I think this show of support really shows how committed the people of Faribault are to that wonderful organization,” she said.