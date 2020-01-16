Minnesota’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission sparked controversy last week, garnering praise from local defense attorneys and some criticism from the Rice County Attorney as it moved ahead with plans to add a five year cap on probation to the state’s sentencing guidelines.
The change, which impacts most crimes, has been championed by Paul Schnell, Gov. Tim Walz’s handpicked Department of Corrections Commissioner. A longtime lawman who served as police chief in Hastings, Maplewood and Inver Grove Heights, Schnell has proven to be one of the most vocal advocates of criminal justice reform in decades.
Schnell has pushed hard to increase educational opportunities, add recreational activities and improve crisis intervention techniques in state prisons. Sometimes, his activist approach has already brought his office into conflict with local law enforcement. Last year, the department threatened to downgrade Faribault’s jail to a 90-day facility if recreational facilities were not improved. If the Rice County facility were to be downgraded, Sheriff Troy Dunn estimates it could cost the county taxpayers and additional $500,000 per year.
Probation guidelines are another area where Schnell has attempted to shift the state’s approach, but it hasn’t come without controversy. In November, the Commission voted to go ahead with the changes by a single vote.
This time, the proposal was passed by a much more comfortable 8-3 margin. It received additional additional support from Judge Kevin Mark, who is new to the Commission, and from Washington County Attorney Peter Orput, who switched sides despite saying he felt rushed.
The latest version of the Commission’s cap isn’t firm, as judges will also be allowed to exceed the five-year cap if they find special circumstances. In addition, exceptions are specifically provided for homicides and sex offenses.
While Meg Mitchell, managing attorney for the Third Judicial District Public Defenders Office, praised the new measure. She agreed that allowing prosecutors and judges to seek some discretion in sentencing on a case-by-case basis is the right approach.
“It’s important that supervision and probation is based on the individual needs and risks of each person,” she said. That way, we get have appropriate programming to help them address the issues that brought them into the criminal justice system.”
Schnell said the changes were made based on the public hearing and comments from commissioners lukewarm about the original proposal. In addition, Deputy Attorney General David Voigt counseled the Commission that it doesn’t have the authority to enact a hard cap but could proceed with the softer measure.
Schnell and his allies say that sentencing offenders to long probationary terms does little to enhance public safety. They point to data suggesting that convicts are vastly less likely to reoffend if they’ve successfully completed several years of probation.
While Minnesota has one of the nation’s lowest incarceration rates, ranking 47th in the nation, it has the nation’s fifth highest percentage of residents on community supervision, with about 2.5% of adults on supervised release.
Northfield-based defense attorney David Hvistendahl, of Hvistendahl, Moersch, Dorsey & Hahn, said he’s optimistic that the new measure could reduce the number of Minnesotans on probation without increasing the number of Minnesotans in prison.
Hvistendahl said that even though the new cap isn’t fixed, it will still provide helpful guidance to ensure that sentencing is fair and consistent. He said that a variety of factors have caused sentencing to vary widely between similar cases.
“There has been a history of disparities in sentencing based on race,” he said. “That continues to be an issue.”
Probation sentences can also vary greatly depending on where a person is sentenced. From 2011 to 2016, defendants sentenced in the Fourth Judicial District, headquartered in Minneapolis, and the Sixth Judicial District, headquartered in Duluth, received much shorter probation sentences than other
Overall about 18% of current probation terms being served by Minnesota felons run five years or longer. The change would not be not retroactive, so those convicts would not see their probation reduced.
While the cap includes several major caveats, some are calling for more. Rice County Attorney John Fossum specifically raised concerns about cases in which probation may be an opportunity to achieve restitution for victims.
Extended probation may provide one opportunity for a convict to achieve restitution over a period of time. However, if the convict lacks the ability to repay over a longer period of time, the possibility for restitution may be hampered.
“When I started practicing in St. Paul put people on probation for 10-20 years,” he said. “Now, if there was a probation sentence that long, it would be because we’re giving them the opportunity to do something for the community.”