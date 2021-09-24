Band

Members of the Faribault High School Band carry a banner signifying the band's participation in the parade. As usual, the band provided attendees with a nice beat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Dress up days, powderpuff matches and games, coronation, sporting events, a pep fest and a parade can only mean one thing — it’s homecoming.

Faribault Public Schools began its homecoming festivities with powderpuff volleyball and football Sunday, coronation Monday and a parade Friday and volleyball, soccer and football games in between.

Faribault Police Department leads the 2021 Faribault Public Schools' Homecoming Parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn follows the Faribault Police Department in the line up. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Grand marshal of this year's parade, Tim Bestul, follows the high school band in the parade. Bestul recently retired after 31 years as an industrial technology teacher at Faribault Public Schools. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Following a 1:15 p.m. Pep fest in Nomeland Gym, eager Falcon supporters and students lined the street in front of the high school to watch the homecoming parade at 2 p.m., lead by Faribault Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and grand marshal Tim Bestul, who recently retired after teaching 31 years at Faribault Public Schools.

Falcons volleyball players throw candy to parade attendees old and young. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Members of the Faribault Class of 1968 decorate a float for Friday's parade and show some Falcon pride. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Falcons Cheerleaders get creative with their sign-making. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While many students hooted and hollered as the units passed them by, other student groups like the Black Student Union and organizations chose to decorate a float and pass out candy.

Signs of Falcon pride were evident both along the sidewalk in front of the high school, and on the floats. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A sea of green decorations lined the sides and tops of floats in the homecoming parade, from balloons to streamers and everything in between. Both students and staff participated in the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Fall sports like football, soccer, cross country, tennis and volleyball were represented in the parade, along with Jefferson and Lincoln Elementary schools and the Emeralds Dance Team, FHS Theatre and FSH Band. Members of the Booster Club gathered a float together this year, as did the class of 1968 and various other Falcon staff and students.

Student groups, like the Black Student Union, decorate their float with signs about the group. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2021 Homecoming King Henry Schonebaum and Queen Alexia Anderson wave to attendees of the parade. The rest of the Falcons court includes Kendra Albers, Evy Vettrus, Paige Ross, Olivia Stephes, Jackson Warmington, Elijah Hammonds, Devin Lockerby and Thomas Malecha. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Also in the parade were Henry Schonebaum and Alexia Anderson, 2021 homecoming king and queen, followed by the rest of the Falcons court: Kendra Albers, Evy Vettrus, Paige Ross, Olivia Stephes, Jackson Warmington, Elijah Hammonds, Devin Lockerby and Thomas Malecha.

Members of the girls tennis team, including Amairani Rosas, serve pieces of candy to those lined along the street. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The opponent of Friday's homecoming game night, Red Wing's Winger bird, was featured in many floats' themes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Freddy the Falcon joins participants in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The big homecoming game took place later that evening where the Falcons faced Red Wing’s Wingers at Bruce Smith Field.

Both students and staff participated in the parade, and shared equal amounts of Falcon pride. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Faribault soccer float passes through the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Faribault fourth grader Damian Thomas excitedly runs candy up to his mother and grandmother after finding some along the parade route Friday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Members of the Faribault High School Theatre decorate their float to resemble a ship, and make signs that say "Sink the Wingers." (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Falcon football players line the back of one flatbed tow truck and spread Falcon pride through signage. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Senior football players, including Tim Neirby (72) and AJ Worrall (1) were happy to cover a fellow player in brightly colored silly string. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

