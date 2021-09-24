Grand marshal of this year's parade, Tim Bestul, follows the high school band in the parade. Bestul recently retired after 31 years as an industrial technology teacher at Faribault Public Schools. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2021 Homecoming King Henry Schonebaum and Queen Alexia Anderson wave to attendees of the parade. The rest of the Falcons court includes Kendra Albers, Evy Vettrus, Paige Ross, Olivia Stephes, Jackson Warmington, Elijah Hammonds, Devin Lockerby and Thomas Malecha. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A sea of green decorations lined the sides and tops of floats in the homecoming parade, from balloons to streamers and everything in between. Both students and staff participated in the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Dress up days, powderpuff matches and games, coronation, sporting events, a pep fest and a parade can only mean one thing — it’s homecoming.
Faribault Public Schools began its homecoming festivities with powderpuff volleyball and football Sunday, coronation Monday and a parade Friday and volleyball, soccer and football games in between.
Following a 1:15 p.m. Pep fest in Nomeland Gym, eager Falcon supporters and students lined the street in front of the high school to watch the homecoming parade at 2 p.m., lead by Faribault Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and grand marshal Tim Bestul, who recently retired after teaching 31 years at Faribault Public Schools.
While many students hooted and hollered as the units passed them by, other student groups like the Black Student Union and organizations chose to decorate a float and pass out candy.
Fall sports like football, soccer, cross country, tennis and volleyball were represented in the parade, along with Jefferson and Lincoln Elementary schools and the Emeralds Dance Team, FHS Theatre and FSH Band. Members of the Booster Club gathered a float together this year, as did the class of 1968 and various other Falcon staff and students.
Also in the parade were Henry Schonebaum and Alexia Anderson, 2021 homecoming king and queen, followed by the rest of the Falcons court: Kendra Albers, Evy Vettrus, Paige Ross, Olivia Stephes, Jackson Warmington, Elijah Hammonds, Devin Lockerby and Thomas Malecha.
The big homecoming game took place later that evening where the Falcons faced Red Wing’s Wingers at Bruce Smith Field.