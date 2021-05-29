Lilacs

In Minnesota, it’s not just the appearance of lilacs that signals spring, it’s their scent. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)

Lilacs perfume is in the air, filling the lower level of my home with the scent of spring in Minnesota.

These bouquets — three in my living room, another in the dining room and the fifth on the bathroom counter — are more than simply beautiful flowers. They are reminders. Of my bachelor uncle. Of my husband’s love. Of a poem I wrote in 2014 as part of a poet-artist collaboration.

While my beloved Uncle Mike is long gone, the memories of the lilac bush which grew on his farm remain. I think of him each May when Randy brings me clutches of lilacs. It’s a sweet tradition. Loving. Appreciated more than a dozen roses, although those are lovely, too.

When Randy walked through the back door a few days ago with lilacs, I was surprised. Not that I should have been. He does this every May. I appreciate his thoughtfulness. I appreciate that he takes the time to gather these flowers for me at the end of a long work day.

There’s something simply sweet and precious about his remembering, his recognition of how much I value this heartfelt gift of love.

Lilacs

Breathing in the heady scent of lilacs each May,

I remember my bachelor uncle and the gnarled bushes,

heavy with purple blooms, that embraced his front porch

and held the promises of sweet love never experienced.

He invited his sister-in-law, my mother, to clip lilacs,

to enfold great sweeps of flowers into her arms,

to set a still life painting upon the Formica kitchen table,

romance perfuming our cow-scented farmhouse.

Such memories linger as my own love, decades later,

pulls a jackknife from the pocket of his stained jeans,

balances on the tips of his soiled Red Wing work shoes,

clips and gathers great sweeps of lilacs into his arms.

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments