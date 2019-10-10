Ruth Hickey believes her vision for Ruth’s House of Hope, a shelter for women in crisis situations, was divinely inspired.
When she told the administrative assistant at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church about her idea over 15 years ago, a group of women gathered to compile a list of people and items to fulfill the vision. Hickey particularly remembers when Kate Monson, then a student at St. Olaf College researching transitional housing at the HOPE Center, joined the meeting at the last minute.
“After that, people just came,” said Hickey, now executive director of the shelter. “It was an orchestration of many people.”
The group became a 501c3 within just a couple of months, and the facility, at 219 Fourth Ave. NW, opened Aug. 2, 2004.
In the past decade and a half, thousands have been involved with the organization, which has served over 1,700 women and children.
A sturdy shelter
Ruth’s House boarders are female heads of household in crisis situations, whether it’s domestic abuse, addiction or poverty, and their children. The 24-hour support staff help residents address the issues that brought them to homelessness and connect them with resources to help them find safe and permanent housing.
Hickey said the program starts as an emergency shelter for 45 days, then residents can move into a transitional shelter program for six months. Staff evaluates residents at 30, 60 and 90 days. According to Hickey, the average length of stay is three to four months with six months as the maximum.
“Sometimes we offer extensions based on situations,” said Hickey. “Maybe they’re two months out of getting the money they need for an apartment.”
The shelter continues to rely on local contributions and foundation grants, so Ruth’s House needs to raise $350,000 annually to keep it open. Every year, Hickey said community donations are instrumental for keeping Ruth’s House running.
“We want to grow because the need for services have exploded,” said Hickey “We have a continued waiting list, so what we’re doing right now is we’re trying to raise more money and hope to expand.”
Through a long-term support of housing program funded by HUD (U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development), Ruth’s House also offers nine apartment units off campus. Ruth’s House provides rental services for homeless families as well as families with a member who has a disability.
Currently, Ruth's House is in the process of forming a potential partnership with Northfield Housing and Development Authority to manage two rental properties that would provide long-term housing to Northfield clients.
Hickey said the Rapid Re-Housing program and a collaboration with the HOPE Center for victims of domestic violence also help Ruth's House meet its needs for more resources.
HOPE Center Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher has worked with residents of Ruth’s House throughout the years. Where Ruth’s House provides shelter, the HOPE Center helps with advocacy and assists clients with court processes, safety planning and the next steps out of a domestic violence situation. The two organizations work together to equip victims with what they need, she said.
“The way I kind of look at it is as a Venn diagram where our clients are in the middle,” said Staab-Absher. “… We couldn’t do it without one another.”
Casey Ylinen, a previous resident at Ruth’s House, stayed at the facility for four months with her children and worked with the HOPE Center to navigate her situation. She didn’t know what to expect when Ruth’s House took her in, but what she found was more than a place to sleep at night.
“It was an amazing experience,” said Ylinen. “The staff was supportive and resourceful. I made some friends along the way and still stay in touch with them. It was a well-needed resource, and it was a last minute Hail Mary, and they were able to get me in when there was no where else to go.”
A generous community
The community has three opportunities to give back to Ruth’s House in the upcoming weeks, starting with the sixth annual Hope and Harmony Benefit Show hosted by the Lakelanders Chorus. The free concert is 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at River Valley Church and features the Benson Family Singers bluegrass/gospel group. Free-will donations benefit Ruth’s House, the HOPE Center and a third charity that helps women in crisis, Whispers of Hope.
A concert that benefits Ruth’s House specifically is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Northfield Middle School and features the award-winning Tonic Sol Fa a capella quartet from the Twin Cities. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door but may be purchased in advance at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault and The Rare Pair in Northfield.
Finally, Ruth’s House opens its doors to the public for its annual Give to the Max Day Thursday, Nov. 14. Details on this event will soon be available at ruthshousemn.org.
“We are so grateful for the community support,” said Hickey “It has changed so many lives.”