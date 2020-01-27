A Tilt-a-Whirl project on Central Avenue, the Community Café at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour and eight Buddy Benches around town have one thing in common: they all became possible with Faribault Foundation Community Pride grants.
The Faribault Foundation Board of Directors, which includes 10 members and a member emeritus, doesn’t always receive feedback on the grants’ impact. But at a meeting earlier this month, Board Director Dee Bjork said the board was “really pleased" with comments she'd been hearing.
In the past five years, the Faribault Foundation has funded 22 projects throughout the community. Annually, the Faribault Foundation begins collecting applications in April through an online process.
“The criteria is really that you’re doing some kind of work that benefits the community,” said Bjork. “We’ve been greatly surprised to see the diversity that comes with it. It really is anything following our mission statement of promoting and enhancing the quality of life in Faribault.”
The Faribault Foundation Committee decides which applications to approve with members asking themselves, “Have we serviced this area before?” to make sure dollars go to various areas of the community.
This past year, the Faribault Foundation awarded grants to the Concert in the Park program, Ruth’s House of Hope, a local cemetery, LGBQT support and the Faribault Deaf Club.
Ruth’s House of Hope, which houses women, with or without children, who are in crisis situations, received a Community Pride grant to help fund 400 bus tokens through Hiawathaland Transit. Bjork explained that women who live at the house sometimes have no means of getting to doctors' appointments, job interviews, court dates and parenting classes.
“That was very rewarding to us, to know what that small amount could do to impact all those women to help support them in their journey,” said Bjork.
While Thursday evening concerts at Central Park has been part of Faribault’s summers for over 130 years, the Faribault Foundation has only supported Concerts in the Park for a short time, helping the city's Parks and Rec department pay for bands and a sound system.
“We just thought, when the city asked for support, that was something that would really benefit the community as a whole because everyone is invited and it brings a lot of commerce because musicians come from all over,” said Bjork.“It helps with the economic value in town just by having that entertainment here,” said Bjork. “So it’s really a great thing, and people don’t realize what it takes to put on.”
Brad Phenow, communications coordinator for Faribault Parks and Rec, said Concerts in the Park attracts anywhere from 75 to 300 audience members per concert.
“The Pride grants are great,” said Phenow. “Some people might say there’s bigger grants out there available, but sometimes it’s the local support that makes the biggest difference.”
Phenow said the Community Pride grant, combined with support from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, funds Music in the Park. Business and individual donations also allow Parks and Rec to hire quality bands and offer the program for free.
“As long as we continue to get the funding, and people continue to see this program is valuable, we do our best to make sure it’s a free program,” said Phenow. “We do hear from a lot of the [musical] groups how well-situated Central Park is within the city and how fortunate we are to have that band shell in Central Park.”
One application Bjork never expected came from families who maintain the Oak Ridge Cemetery. Following the 2018 tornado, the families needed help getting the cemetery back in order. With a Community Pride grant, the cemetery crew hired a professional to remove the fallen trees impeding the grave sites.
The Faribault Foundation is also a fiscal sponsor for groups that don't have a 501(c)3 nonprofit status, including the community Thanksgiving meal at the Faribault American Legion, the Basic Blessings Backpack Program, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The foundation also fiscally sponsors The Virtues Project-Faribault, handing the program’s financial business.
While Bjork doesn’t always know how Pride grant projects impact residents, she hopes that children developed a love of swimming through the swimming scholarships the foundation supported one year, or maybe someone became a volunteer at the Community Café at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour because of the Foundation's assistance.
“That’s what’s really rewarding about the grants,” said Bjork. “It’s a great ripple effect.”