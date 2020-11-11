With the number of COVID-19 cases rising dramatically across the state and five deaths reported locally just today, Faribault is joining the state of Minnesota in pulling back from some of its measures to reopen the state.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, City Councilors supported Administrator Tim Murray’s recommendation that the city effectively shut down City Hall and return to providing services virtually, as it did for several months after the pandemic hit. Murray said the decision was made not only due to national and statewide trends, but after several staff members contracted COVID. He expressed confidence that the city wouldn’t skip a beat when it comes to providing services for residents.
Under Murray’s plan, basic services will be provided virtually, by mail or through other means while city meetings would again take place over Zoom. The administrator said that the system had proven successful during the spring and summer, eliciting few complaints from residents.
“We’ll make those accommodations we need to,” he said. “I’m not aware that anything got missed or anyone didn’t get what they needed.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek told Murray that if he felt closing down City Hall would be the best course of action, the council wasn’t about to second guess it. Outgoing Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who will serve on the council until January, praised Murray for being proactive.
“I appreciate having the foresight,” she said. “Especially if staff members are contracting it, do what you need to do to keep people safe.”
Murray said that staff would work to refine their policies and the change wouldn’t take place immediately. He suggested that the shutdown will likely occur by the end of next week, with next week’s council work session expected to take place partially in-person.
The change will be major for some boards and councils, but not for others. While the council has met in person, but continued to offer a Zoom meeting, some city boards and commissions have gone to all in-person while others have stayed strictly virtual.
At this point, County Administrator Sara Folsted said no major changes are planned at the county level. Like Faribault’s City Council, the County Board has met in-person as of late, though a virtual option has remained available.
Unlike Faribault’s City Council, the County Government Center in Faribault has mostly remained closed to the public, except by appointment only. The exception to that was early voting, which took place during business hours beginning 46 days before the election, as required by state law. Even though the Government Center has been mostly closed, many county employees still come into work at the office every day. Folsted said that for many, their work computers are equipped with special software or files that can’t easily be transferred to home.
With the number of visitors allowed in the Government Center strictly limited, Folsted noted that county departments are working on ways to provide needed services and make themselves more available to residents.
Folsted noted that a dropbox is still in front of the government center for those who need to make a payment. Staff are available via phone if they have any questions and the county has greatly expanded its use of teleconferencing as well.
“There’s ways we can be open without compromising the safety or health of the public,” she said.