HealthFinders Collaborative announced this week that four new members have joined its board of directors.
They were elected at HFC’s November 2019 board meeting. As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, HealthFinders is governed by a volunteer board of directors, and the four new members will join the existing board of 13.
“Our new board members represent a broad and varied spectrum of the Rice County community, and we look forward to their guidance and input as we move forward during this very exciting time for HealthFinders,” says HealthFinders Board Chair Stephen Pribyl. “Their passion and expertise will blend nicely with our already robust and dynamic board of directors.”
Royal Ross
Ross works in the real estate industry as a Realtor and certified homeowner association manager. He is also a Faribault City Council member. He has owned and managed small businesses, taught for South Central College at the Faribault prison, and has a strong history of civic engagement, having served on a number of boards, commissions and governmental entities.
“The great thing about HealthFinders is that people work together for the purpose of improving the quality of life for other people in our own communities,” said Ross. “The organization is an excellent example of service to others while providing staple health care that is desperately needed.”
With a bachelor's degree in finance from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master’s in business administration from the University of St. Thomas, Ross is well-positioned to effectively evaluate and create organizational policy, change, and operations for HealthFinders.
Muse Farah
Farah is the director of the House of Wisdom Senior Center in Northfield.
“With my experience and background, I hope to have an impact on better serving our region’s East African communities,” Farah said.
Muse served as a board member for African Community Economic Development of Washington and has experience in policy development.
Brian Wariboko
Wariboko is a primary care provider at Mayo Clinic Health System Faribault, where he works every day to meet the needs of the community in preventive care and mental health. He says that because of his everyday work he is aware of the barriers to care that exist in our community. With his presence on the board, he hopes to bring a hands-on perspective that can help design unique and innovative solutions to health care access obstacles.
Wariboko is driven by two things – a desire to reach the underserved and a strong belief in a collaborative approach to patient care – which aligns well with the mission-driven work of HealthFinders.
“Being part of an organization which seeks to serve those with limited resources by finding and leveraging available resources in the community seems tailor made for me,” said Wariboko.
Karen Zeller
Faribault's Zeller has always had an interest in working with and for people who have difficulty accessing needed services due to circumstances that are oftentimes beyond their control. That is the primary reason she and her husband started Cedar House, Inc., a mental health center serving Rice, Freeborn, Steele, Carver, Mower and Scott counties. The center has a staff of approximately 55 people and serves a client base of around 400 (adults and children) suffering from mental illness.
With a career of mental health services under her belt and time to devote in retirement, Zeller looks forward to serving on the HealthFinders board, recognizing that there is a growing need for health and wellness services, as life becomes complicated for those in our community. In addition to holding the CEO position of Cedar House Inc. for nearly 25 years, Zeller has served on a variety of different boards – ranging from Big Brothers and Big Sisters to the Loon Lake Homeowners’ Association to the Advisory Board for the University of Minnesota Athletic Director.