Two cups of watermelon, one cup of cucumbers, two teaspoons of sugar, ice and a little bit of ginger earned Lincoln Elementary fifth-grader Kaileb Dienst a first-place trophy in the Future Chefs district contest.

“I decided [what to make] by thinking of something I learned from a teacher in summer school,” said Dienst, who impressed a panel of judges with his watermelon cucumber smoothies.

Future Chef district winner Kaileb Dienst used watermelon, cucumber, sugar, ice and ginger to create his award-winning smoothie Wednesday after school. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
Future Chef district winner Kaileb Dienst, a fourth-grader at Lincoln Elementary, holds two of the watermelon cucumber smoothies that won him the grand prize. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

In accepting his awards, which included a mixing bowl full of cooking utensils, Dienst offered two of his prize oven mitts to another Future Chefs competitor, Lincoln fourth-grader Mason Bishop, who made tater tot nachos for the contest.

“I was really thinking either the spaghetti of the tater tot nachos would win,” said Dienst after accepting his trophy from Brenda Boehm, district food service director.

Diesnt’s recipe and a picture of his smoothies will be submitted into the regional Future Chefs contest, sponsored by Sodexo, Faribault Public Schools food services provider. Whoever wins the nation contest will have their entry added to the Sodexo menu for schools across the country to use.

Ten Faribault elementary students competed in the Future Chefs competition at Faribault High School Wednesday. Pictured from left: Food Service Director Brenda Boehm, Whitney Huberty, Gabriella Marsaw, Olivia Fischer, Ruth James Coulter, Kaileb Dienst, Cameron Hager, Mason Bishop, Garrett Peterson, Amira Williams and Ainsley Luettel. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Ten students competed in the fourth annual Future Chefs district contest, held Wednesday after school in the Faribault High School cafeteria. Decked out in chef hats and custom shirts, students from Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln elementary schools had one hour to cook or bake their submitted entry, following the theme “Your favorite school lunch re-imagined.”

Kitchen staff helped elementary students prepared their Future Chef meals. Pictured from left: Ruth James Coulter, Cathy Hammerschmidt, Whitney Huberty, Kaileb Dienst and Kathy Hager. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
Future Chefs contestants cooked up a storm in the Faribault High School cafeteria Wednesday. Pictured from left: Gabriella Marsaw prepares spaghetti, Cameron Hager makes a personal pesto pizza and Ainsley Luettel makes banana muffins. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

As parents, siblings and grandparents watched the process, the aroma of pizza, muffins and stir fry carried through the cafeteria. After finishing their meals with assistance from district kitchen staff members, students offered samples to families as well as the judges. Each student also spoke before the judges about their cooking process.

Future Chef contestants spoke to the judges about their dishes. Pictured, Olivia Fischer answers questions about her sweet potato Sloppy Joe’s beside Brenda Boehm, food service director. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Whitney Huberty, a fifth-grader at Jefferson Elementary, earned second place with her chicken nuggets and kale salad. She credits her mom for suggesting the meal, and although she made the top three, she said, “I think I put too much pepper in it.” Huberty also competed in the Future Chefs contest last year.

Whitney Huberty’s chicken nuggets and sweet potatoes with a kale salad earned her second place in the Future Chefs competition. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Lincoln fifth-grader Amira Williams earned third place with her salmon burger and sweet potatoes with a kale salad. She initially considered making a chicken patty on bun but decided to veer away from the norm and cook a salmon burger instead. The process, she said, went smoothly. Williams has competed in the Future Chefs contest since third grade and won first place on the district level last year as a fourth-grader.

Future Chefs followed the theme, “Your favorite lunch re-imagined” for their contest Wednesday. Some of the entries were tator tot nachos by Mason Bishop, salmon burger with kale and sweet potato fries by Amira Williams (third place), whole wheat blueberry spinach pancakes by Garrett Peterson and banana muffins by Ainsley Luettel. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Other entries included spaghetti by Gabriella Marsaw, of Roosevelt; sweet potato Sloppy Joe’s by Olivia Fischer, of Jefferson; couscous stir fry by Ruth James Coulter of Roosevelt, personal pesto pizza by Cameron Hager, of Lincoln; whole wheat blueberry spinach pancakes by Garrett Peterson, of Jefferson and banana muffins by Ainsley Luettel, of Roosevelt.

