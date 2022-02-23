Homes and businesses near the Seventh Street railroad bridge are frequently shaken by trucks and campers hitting the bridge.
It is no secret the bridge has a lower clearance than most. There are signs leading up to the bridge for blocks – some of which boast bright, flashing lights.
But the warnings do not stop every tall vehicle from attempting to drive under the bridge.
Several trucks have hit the bridge in recent months.
Erica Staab, executive director for the Faribault Hope Center has had a firsthand view of many of the crashes.
“There's been a variety of different vehicles that have gone under,” she said. “One time it was a live turkey truck. One time it was a frozen turkey truck. There's a lot of RVs that will go under and shear stuff off of their campers. Sometimes they come back and get them. Other times they don't. Sometimes it's rental trucks where they clearly aren't accustomed to driving commercial vehicles.”
These crashes cause delays for traffic heading either way on Seventh Street. They also create a risk for other drivers who may crash when the trucks come to a sudden stop.
While the bridge does not seem to have been damaged by the rogue trucks, neighboring properties have been damaged by trucks turning around.
“One time in turning around they took out the mid-size tree in front of our building,” Staab said, “We have had branches taken off of our crabapple and apple trees while people are turning around. And we have lost lilac bushes as well due to people turning around.”
Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block explained the impact of the flashing warning signs on and leading up to the bridge.
"Initially, there was a reduction of crashes into the bridge," Block said. "I remember after we installed them, it went several months where there was nothing, and then there were a few followed by a couple months with none. It kind of ebbs and flows, but initially there was a reduction."
For people who live and work near the bridge, these crashes have become an expected occurrence.
“Someone hits the bridge at least monthly, usually at least twice a month that we notice,” Staab said. “We have a routine now. So when we hear and feel the truck hit, we’ll go outside and make sure the driver is not injured. We help to stop traffic until law enforcement gets there. We make sure that they are safe and make sure that they don't need anything.”
With interest in these crashes growing, multiple Facebook groups have been made for people to share the images and videos of the crashes and their aftermaths. The two most popular groups dedicated to this bridge are “Seventh Street Can Opener,” and “Faribault Seventh Street Bridge VS Truck,” each with more than 350 members.
Glenn’s Towing is the closest towing service to the bridge, and the company responds to most of the crashes there that require a tow.
“We respond to a handful a year,” Owner Steve Bock said. “The one that really stands out to me was the one where it was the turkey products. It was in the summertime. It was hot and we got it cleaned up as quickly as we could. We were probably cleaned up in an hour, hour-and-a-half. We wanted to get in and out as quickly as we could.”
The removal time for the crashes can vary greatly. When the turkey trailer was ripped in two, the recovery went quickly. When a truck and trailer hit the bridge, buckling the trailer, the tuck was a lot more wedged into the space.
"There isn’t a standard amount of time for each one. It depends on how far they got under the bridge," Bock said.
The Facebook pages dedicated to the bridge have brainstormed tactics to keep trucks from hitting the bridge.
“I think the best that I've heard is to have a sign that hangs at the height of the bridge before it. I've seen it work in Europe,” Staab said.
According to Block, there are no current plans for the city to implement any new signs or markers.
“We’ve joked about putting a tally down below, but nobody beats the bridge,” Staab said.